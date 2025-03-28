Are happy ghasts in Minecraft yet?

In the first Minecraft Live of 2025, Mojang Studios announced two brand-new ghast variants for the sandbox game. These fresh mobs were called ghastling and happy ghast. The developers talked about how they created the mob, its basic behavior, and how it would help players explore the Overworld with ease.

As of this writing, the happy ghast has not yet been released in Minecraft. Mojang mentioned that the mob is still under development. Here is more to know about when players can expect the new ghast variant to arrive in Minecraft.

When will happy ghasts arrive in Minecraft?

Happy ghasts are set to officially release in Minecraft's next game drop

Happy ghasts will release with Minecraft's next game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft Live 2025, Mojang talked about its game drops for the first half of 2025. The developers first revealed the name of the finished game drop, Spring to Life, and then moved on to talk about the upcoming ones.

In the second game drop section, they revealed these new ghast variants and everything related to them. Ghastling and happy ghast were showcased, as well as the dried ghast block, and steps to use the new ghast harness were explained.

Hence, the happy ghast will release in Minecraft's next game drop. As of this writing, Mojang has not provided any release date or even a time window for the next game drop. It is speculated to be released sometime in the summer.

Happy ghasts will soon arrive in snapshots and beta/preview versions

Happy ghast will soon be released as a test feature in the coming snapshots and beta/preview versions. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

On March 25, 2025, Mojang officially released the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop that packed lots of ambient features for existing Overworld biomes.

Since the developers are now done with 2025's first game drop, they will completely shift their focus to the next game drop, in which happy ghasts will feature.

As with every game drop or update, Mojang releases Java Edition snapshots and Bedrock Edition beta/preview versions. These versions will contain upcoming features so that players can test them out and give valuable feedback on how to improve the next update.

Hence, it is safe to say the happy ghast will arrive as a test feature in an upcoming snapshot and beta/preview version. From the time of writing this article, there are strong chances that happy ghast might come to Minecraft preview versions in a week or two.

