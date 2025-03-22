All features confirmed for Minecraft 2025 second drop

Minecraft fans are having a great time with items and mobs getting added to the game along with a lot of exciting announcements. The Minecraft Live event wrapped up with a lot of expected things and a few unexpected but pleasant announcements.

Ad

The first update drop of 2025, titled Spring to Life, got a release date. However, the developers revealed some exciting features coming with the second update drop of the year. Here’s everything about the upcoming features of the second 2025 drops.

Minecraft 2025 second game drop features

The second update drop of Minecraft will add some exciting features (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

While the release date for the update drop has not been revealed, we do know what it will add to the game. The first feature is the locator bar which was recently announced. This new UI feature will help players locate their friends more intuitively.

Ad

Trending

The locator bar is a toggleable feature that replaces the XP bar when turned on. The bar features colorful squares to represent the players and their location. Mojang Studios has cleverly used color and arrows to guide the players.

When the square on the bar turns colorful, it means the player is within 120 degrees of their view. If the other player is above or below 30 degrees of their view field, an arrow indicates their direction.

Ad

Many have pointed out that the locator bar should not replace the XP bar as it is quite useful. Some even suggested that the developers should integrate the XP and locator bar into one. Since this feature is still in beta, this idea might get picked up by Mojang Studios.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The other item coming later this year is ghast variants and it is perfect for all those who love to explore and build large structures. There will be three new additions; the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast.

The dried ghast can be found in the nether next to fossil remnants. It is not a mob but a block that looks like a ghast. Players must take it to the overworld and keep it in water for some time. This will turn the block into a ghastling mob.

Ad

The ghastling will fly around and players can feed it snowballs to make it grow larger. Once it gets large, the mob turns into the happy ghast, a friendly version of the hellish variant found in the nether.

Players can make a harness and put it on the happy ghast to ride it. It works like a giant air balloon and can take four people at once.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!