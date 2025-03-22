When is Minecraft Spring to Life Drop coming out?

For many Minecraft players, the wait is finally over as Mojang Studios announced everything about the upcoming Spring to Life update drop. If you are not familiar, last year the developers changed the update structure of the game, releasing smaller but more frequent updates all around the year, which was a welcome change for players.

Ad

The Spring to Life update drop is the first drop of 2025 and is set to be released on March 25, 2025. It will bring a lot of long-awaited features and mobs, such as the firefly bush, warm and cold variants of many animal mobs, a falling leaves effect that drastically improves the ambiance, and much more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming update.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft Spring to Life is coming soon

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The start of the year saw the announcement of some wonderful features and mobs for Minecraft that players have been asking for years. New mob variants, wolf behavior, firefly bushes, ambient effects like falling leaves, etc will all improve the experience of exploring the overworld.

However, players wanted to know when these features would be added to the game in their final form. Well, the wait will be over in a few days as the Minecraft Live event just wrapped up with the announcement that all of these features in the Spring to Life update will be coming on March 25, just three days after the live event.

Ad

While the reveal of the release date was a pleasant surprise, the announcement of new features and mobs such as the ghastling, locator bar, and the Vibrant Visuals graphical upgrade made everything that much sweeter. It seems that Mojang Studios has finally heard what players have been saying for years — improve the graphics of the game and make the visuals better.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade will address almost all the issues fans had with the look of the game, and deliver a drastic, positive change. However, the highlight of the event was the introduction of Ghastling, a new mob that can be found in the nether as the dried ghast and then watered to grow it.

As they grow, they become happy ghasts which can be ridden using a harness. This is big news as it adds a new variant of the ghast mob, and introduces a new gameplay mechanic for exploration and combat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!