Why Minecraft should add a baby variant of original Nether ghast

In the first Minecraft Live event of 2025, Mojang introduced two new ghast variants: ghastling and happy ghast. These variants will soon arrive in the next game drop. Ghastling was essentially a baby variant of the happy ghast that players can grow by submerging a dried ghast block in water.

Since Mojang will release a new baby ghast for the happy ghast, an argument can be made that they should also create another baby ghast that turns into the Nether ghast. Here is why it would be a great addition.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Reasons why Mojang should add a baby variant to the Nether ghast in Minecraft

The baby and adult ghast pairing would be complete

With a baby ghast for Nether ghast, the baby and adult pairing would be complete (Image via YouTube/Minecraft || Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft, most mobs including some hostile mobs like zombies, zombified villagers, slime, and hoglins have baby and adult variants.

With Minecraft's next game drop, Mojang will be releasing ghastling, which is a baby variant of the new happy ghast. This is already a completely baby-adult pairing releasing together in an update.

However, this makes the ghast mob category a bit lopsided. Previously, hardly anyone wondered about a baby variant of the Nether ghast. However, with the new ghast baby variant, many may start to wonder whether the Nether ghast should also have one as well.

To complete the ghast mob category now, Mojang should add a baby Nether ghast that will also attack players but can be much faster than an adult Nether ghast. This will not only complete the pairing, but it will pose an extra challenge to the players, especially those who have been playing the game for a long time.

Baby Nether ghast will further solidify a ghast's origin story

Baby Nether ghast can solidify that every ghast came from the dried ghast block. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft || Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Along with two new ghast variants, Mojang also announced the new dried ghast block that will eventually turn into a ghastling and a happy ghast. This block sparked a lot of lore theories in the community, with people discussing that this might be the origin story of ghasts, both new and old ones.

When a dried ghast is grown underwater, it becomes a ghastling and a happy ghast. However, since the Nether only had lava, the dried ghast never received any water and eventually turned out the be the hostile Nether ghast.

The only missing link in this entire lore is a baby Nether ghast, which can also originate from the dried ghast block. Hence, Mojang could add a baby Nether ghast with ghastling and a happy ghast to further solidify the ghast's origin lore. It will confirm that every ghast indeed comes from a dried ghast block.

