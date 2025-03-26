Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview patch notes: Flat world presets, bug fixes, and more

After the exciting Minecraft Live 2025 stream last week, followed by the Spring to Life update, Mojang has now released a new beta and preview for the game's Bedrock Edition. Many fans were hoping to see the happy ghast and adorable ghastlings in this beta and preview. Unfortunately, that is not the case, but there are still a few exciting features, changes, and much-needed bug fixes in Bedrock 1.21.80.22.

The latest beta and preview for Minecraft Bedrock has introduced flat world presets, allowing players to generate a variety of flat worlds. Java Edition has had this feature for many years, and Bedrock players can finally enjoy it as well. Apart from flat world presets, Mojang has also made improvements to the locator bar.

Without further ado, let's go through the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview patch notes.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 patch notes: Everything you need to know

Experimental Features

Locator Bar

Dots are now shown representing Players in Spectator Mode to other Players also in Spectator Mode on the Locator Bar

Features and Bug Fixes

Flat World Presets

Flat world presets are here (Image via Mojang)

It's now possible to select a flat world preset in the Advanced Tab of the Create New World screen when flat world mode has been enabled.

You can now have more variety in your flat worlds with the following presets:

Classic Flat

Tunnelers' Dream

Water World

Overworld

Snowy Kingdom

Bottomless Pit

Desert

Redstone Ready

We want to develop the future of flat worlds together with you, the community, by hearing your ideas over at https://aka.ms/mcflatworldfeedback

Developer's Note: "This is the first batch of flat world presets we're adding. More are on the way, including the popular The Void preset."

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where Text To Speech wasn't working on Android Fire Tablet devices

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the player would momentarily lay under or beside a Bed when going to sleep

Deepslate Redstone Ore once again lights up after interacting with it (MCPE-191381)

Deepslate Redstone Ore no longer stays infinitely lit up after interacting with it (MCPE-136864)

When respawning from death while gliding or swimming players will now have the correct collision (MCPE-189554)

Mobs

Mobs no longer have difficulty inflicting recurring hits when very close to non-moving players (MCPE-190362)

Camels no longer spawn in spaces that are too small for them (MCPE-190700)

Music

Music and sounds will no longer play once the save and exit button is pressed (MCPE-190632)

Realms

Fixed a crash when clicking several times while trying to upload a world to an inactive Realm slot

Sounds

Fixed Wolf spawning sounds not using the appropriate sound variants (MCPE-190576)

Stability and Performance

Fixed an issue that caused a crash while generating chunks

User Interface

Fixed an issue which prevented the escape keyboard shortcut from working in certain scenarios on the death screen

Bundle slot selection using gamepad right stick no longer skips slots when playing in splitscreen

Stacks are now correctly splitting across slots when moving cursor and holding the left mouse button to split a stack evenly across slots

Updated the friends drawer status to tell if a friend is playing in the same world as you

Technical Updates

Block Components

Removed UpcomingCreatorFeatures experiment requirement for field "isotropic" in "minecraft:material_instances" component

Blocks

From 1.21.80 onward, when using a minecraft:geometry component or minecraft:material_instances component, you must include both

Commands

Released /place structure and /place jigsaw out of the Data-Driven Jigsaw Structures experiment

Components

Added validation for block asset references in components

Content errors will log missing block references for the following components:

item component "minecraft:digger"

item component "minecraft:entity_placer"

item component "minecraft:block_placer"

spawn rules component "minecraft:spawns_on_block_filter"

spawn rules component "minecraft:spawns_on_block_prevented_filter"

spawn rules component "minecraft:spawns_above_block_filter"

"can_be_stolen" has been moved from "presets" back to being a direct sub-field of the "minecraft:leashable" component

Documentation

Include biome and client_biome JSON files in generated documentation

Editor

Added "Magic Select" to selection modes. This mode allows users to quickly select non-air blocks at and above a selected block. This is extremely useful when working with structures. The current implementation is prototype and only has an 8-block search radius, upwards from the point of click. Holding SHIFT while clicking will make the selection additive to any existing selections

Added a missing string when there is an empty slot in the Realms Slot dropdown

Fixed Publish to Realms bug by cleaning up local world copy that's created during publish process

Fixed a bug where passing a complex volume with non-contiguous voxels was copying only the contents of the bounding rectangle to the clipboard. Only the specified voxels should have been copied. This now allows us to create structures where air and structure voids are stripped out

The Structure Panel now has the ability to create a new Structure from an existing selection

The Structure Panel now allows the editing of the origin field

Goals

Added fields to "minecraft:behavior.tempt" goal

The "stop_distance" field specifies a custom distance for when the tempted mob should stop moving towards the player

The "on_start" field specifies the event to trigger when the goal starts

The "on_end" field specifies the event to trigger when the goal ends

Added "minecraft:behavior.float_tempt" goal, which allows a tempted mob to move in a line towards the player

This goal is a variant of the "minecraft:behavior.tempt" goal and shares the same fields

Requires the mob to be in a floating state (e.g. use the "minecraft:navigation.float" component)

Structures

Exposed new fields to data driven jigsaw structures: start_height, dimensional_padding, pool_aliases, max_distance_from_center

made height_map_projection optional and changed anchor to start_jigsaw_name

User Interface

Fixed a bug where worlds set to Creative would be created with cheats turned on

Experimental Technical Updates

API

@minecraft/server 2.0.0-beta

EntitySkinIdComponent has been changed to read-only in version 2.0 beta

Added property localizationKey to Entity, Block, and ItemStack which returns the key used for finding the localized names of these objects

Added new Container APIs:

contains(ItemStack): Attempts to find an instance of an item inside the container

firstEmptySlot(): Finds the index of the first empty slot inside the container

firstItem(): Finds the index of the first item inside the container

find(ItemStack): Find the index of the first instance of an item inside the container

reverseFind(ItemStack): Find the index of the last instance of an item inside the container

Custom Commands

Added support for custom commands authored in script. The new CustomCommandRegistry is provided when listening to ModuleStartupEvent. More APIs in the area will come in the coming weeks.

Additional types added:

CustomCommandRegistry

CustomCommandPermissionLevel

CustomCommandParamType

CustomCommandResult and CustomCommandStatus

CustomCommandParameter

Graphical

Fixed an issue with Android GPU identification causing Deferred Technical Preview to be disabled on certain supported devices.

Disabled split screen for the Deferred Technical Preview. Deferred/Ray Tracing modes are not available in the video menu during split screen sessions, and starting a split screen session while in one of these modes will force the game back to Fancy mode.

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 preview is now available for download on Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, and iOS devices. For Android devices, the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta is available on the Google Play Store. However, note that you cannot have both the official and beta versions installed on the same device.

