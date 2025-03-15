  • home icon
  • Minecraft Bedrock leak suggests custom flat biomes could arrive

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Mar 15, 2025 15:01 GMT
The latest Minecraft Bedrock leak suggests custom flat biomes could come to the game. Superflat or flat biomes are one of the most popular variants, giving players a literal flat sandbox structure to create mega builds, try weapons, or even experiment with the command block. Now, customization options could come to the flat worlds of Bedrock, offering gamers a wider gamut of choices.

Here's everything you need to know about custom flat biomes potentially coming to the game.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with grain of salt.

Minecraft Bedrock leak hints at the arrival of custom flat biomes

According to the latest Minecraft Bedrock leak by programmer and Add-on creator @SmokeyStack_, custom flat biomes could come to the Bedrock edition of the game. Text strings in the data mined hinted at variable parameters for world creation and layering. Additionally, it referred to the world as flat, indicating these would be parameters made specifically for this game edition.

Earlier, players had to edit the world's level.dat file and modify the values of the FlatWorldLayers to institute necessary changes. However, if this feature gets implemented, it could majorly alter flat world generation in the Bedrock edition.

Despite flat biomes being present in the Bedrock edition, there was never a dedicated user interface that could allow players to customize this superflat mode. Unlike the Java edition, there was no option to select or rearrange the world's layers. Additionally, no custom structures were generated in the Bedrock flat worlds, limiting the potential and uses.

If this Minecraft Bedrock leak is to be believed, Bedrock users could receive major customization options for flat worlds in parity with the Java edition. Mojang has not officially confirmed the arrival of this feature. With Minecraft Live 2025 right around the corner, it could be added as part of an upcoming beta and preview.

Also read: Cool things you can do with armor stands

Check out our other articles:

Edited by Angad Sharma
हिन्दी