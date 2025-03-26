How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview on March 26, 2025. This experimental build introduces many changes for mobs and blocks, alongside significant modifications to existing features. Additionally, the update also addresses persistent bugs and issues in the game.

For those unsure of how to go about downloading the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview, this guide explains the process.

Note: The 1.21.80.22 beta and preview is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. Additionally, this build is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview from the game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview on your preferred Xbox console if you have an active internet connection and a registered copy of the game. Here's how to get the build:

Launch the Xbox Store, recently played game, or your Game Pass Library on your console. Go to the game library and then to the search bar. Type or search for "Minecraft Preview". Once the preview build is listed, select it and click the "Install" button. Wait for the required update assets to be downloaded. Do not turn off your console, and ensure your internet connectivity remains active to prevent your world from getting corrupted.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview to try out the new flat worlds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

Access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview on your PlayStation device by following these steps:

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the "Frequently Played" tab, or the library on your PlayStation 4/5 console. Go to the left sidebar and choose the "Preview" button. Select the "Get Playstation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on your console). Now, hit the "Download" button and wait for the required game assets to be installed. During the installation process, it is recommended that your console has a stable internet connection and is not turned off to prevent game file corruption.

Android/iOS devices

Install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview from the respective beta listings on the apps (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

Mojang has introduced beta support for mobile devices, allowing all Minecraft Pocket Edition players to try experimental builds and their features on supported Android and iOS devices.

Here's how to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview on your mobile device:

Android

Visit the Google Play Store application on your Android device. Go to the Minecraft page or type the game's name in the store's search bar. Scroll to the bottom of the application's page listing and tap the "Join the Beta" button. Wait for the update files and assets to be downloaded and installed. Once done, this will replace the existing release version with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app from the Apple App Store and go to the Minecraft beta and preview page. Ensure there are slots available for signing up for the beta and preview. If not, you will have to check back on the first of the next month for free slots. If there are slots, sign up for the beta and preview using your linked official account. Then, wait for an email on your registered ID containing links to the beta and preview build. Open the email and tap the "View in TestFlight" button. Alternatively, follow the attached link. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

iOS players are recommended to play the beta and preview at least once a month to retain access since slots are very limited.

Most mobile devices have automatic updates turned on to ensure that users are on the latest available version of all apps and games. However, you can also do this manually by visiting the individual app store and getting the latest available version.

You will notice that the "Open/Play" button has been changed to an "Update" button. Once updated, experience the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview on your device.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can test new features like flat worlds and block changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview if you have Bedrock Edition installed on your Windows 10/11 device.

If you don't, visit the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store to get Bedrock Edition. Once downloaded, log in with your registered Microsoft account and follow these steps to try out the 1.21.80.22 beta and preview on your PC:

For players with an existing beta and preview

Head to the Microsoft store to manually queue the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing preview build like the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview installed on your Windows device, you will have to go to the Microsoft Store app to manually queue the update.

Go to the app library and queue the update for the Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview by following these steps:

Go to the Games tab on the Microsoft Store and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of games installed on your device.

Click on the "Update" button next to the listing and wait for the files to be installed.

If you do not see the "Update" button next to the Preview listing, hit the "Get Updates" button in the top-right of the window to manually queue the list of all the available updates.

Apart from this, you can also use the official Xbox app to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview. Go to the left sidebar and find the list of installed apps and games. Then, click on the Preview listing and hit the "Update" button to download and experience new features, such as flat worlds and the locator bar updates.

For new beta edition players

You can download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview from the official launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time getting started with beta and preview builds, begin by visiting the official Minecraft launcher. Select Bedrock from the left sidebar and follow these steps to successfully install the 1.21.80.22 beta and preview:

Go to the lower part of the launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left marked "Latest Release" next to the green "Play" button.

Now, click on this drop-down to open up the list of available installation options. Choose the "Latest Preview" option just below it.

Once selected, select the "Play" button to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview.

