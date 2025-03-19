How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview on March 18, 2025. This experimental build introduces an array of changes for mobs and blocks, alongside modifications to existing features. Additionally, it addresses persistent bugs and issues in the game.

Note: The 1.21.80.21 beta and preview is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. Note that this build is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S console

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview from the game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview on Xbox consoles if you have an active internet connection and an official copy of the game. Follow these steps to do so:

Launch the Xbox store or your Game Pass Library on your console. Head to the game library and go to the search bar. Type or search for "Minecraft Preview". Once the preview is listed, choose it and click on the "Install" button. Wait for the required update assets to get downloaded. Ensure that you do not turn off your console or lose internet connectivity to prevent your Minecraft world from getting corrupted.

This experimental build can also be accessed with an Xbox Game Pass subscription (regular or Ultimate edition).

PlayStation 4 and 5

Install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview to try out the latest features and changes ahead of their release (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview on your PlayStation device by following these steps:

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the "Frequently Played" tab or the library on your PlayStation 4/5 console. Head to the left sidebar and select the "Preview" button. Now, click on the "Get Playstation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on your console). Next, just hit the "Download" button and wait for the required game files to be installed. During the installation process, it is recommended that your console has a stable internet connection and is not turned off to prevent game file corruption.

Android/iOS devices

Head to the respective app stores to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang has introduced beta support for mobile devices, allowing Minecraft Pocket Edition players to try experimental preview builds and their features on supported Android and iOS devices.

Here's how you can obtain the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview on your mobile device:

Android

Head over to the Google Play Store application on your Android device. Visit the Minecraft page or just type the game's name in the app store search bar to find it. Scroll to the bottom of the application's listing and tap the "Join the Beta" button. Now, wait for the update files and assets to be downloaded and installed. Once done, this will replace the existing release version with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app from the App Store and head to the Minecraft beta and preview page. Make sure there are slots available for signing up for the beta and preview. If not, you will have to check back on the first of the next month for free slots. Sign up for the beta and preview using your linked official account. Now, wait until you receive an email on your registered ID containing links for the beta and preview build. Open the email and tap the "View in TestFlight" button. Alternatively, follow the attached link. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

It is recommended that iOS players try out the beta and preview at least once a month to maintain access since slots are very limited.

Most iOS and Android devices will have automatic updates turned on to ensure users are on the latest available version of all apps and games.

However, if this feature is not enabled, you can do it manually by visiting the individual app store (Android/iOS) to get the latest available version. You will notice that the "Open/Play" button has been changed to an "Update" button. Once the official assets are updated, you can enjoy the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview on your device.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can test the latest features and changes made in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview if you have Bedrock Edition installed on your Windows 10/11 device.

However, if you do not own it, head to the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store to get your hands on Bedrock Edition. Once downloaded and logged in with your registered Microsoft account, follow these steps to experience the 1.21.80.21 beta and preview on your PC:

For players with an existing beta and preview

Visit the Microsoft store to manually queue the update for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing preview build like the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview installed on your Windows device, you will have to go to the Microsoft Store app to manually queue the update.

Go to the app library and queue the update for the Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview by following these steps:

Head to the Games tab on the Microsoft Store and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of installed games on your device.

Click on the "Update" button next to the listing and wait for the update files to be installed.

However, if you do not see the "Update" button next to the Preview listing, just hit the "Get Updates" button in the top-right part of the window to manually queue all the available updates.

Additionally, you can use the official Xbox app to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview. Head over to the left sidebar and find the list of installed apps and games. Next, click on the Preview edition and hit the "Update" button to download and experience the new features and modifications in the latest build.

For new beta edition players

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview using the official launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time installing a beta and preview build, start by visiting the official Minecraft launcher. Select Bedrock from the list of available versions and games and follow these steps to successfully install the 1.21.80.21 beta and preview:

Head to the lower part of the launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left marked "Latest Release" next to the green "Play" button in the middle.

Click on this drop-down to open up the list of available installation options. Now, choose the "Latest Preview" option below it.

Once selected, just hit the "Play" button to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview.

Since this is the first installation of the beta, it will take a while for all the assets to get downloaded and installed.

