Fans can claim free Minecraft Marketplace subscription with Xbox game pass

Minecraft Marketplace is one of the most popular passes in the Bedrock edition, allowing players to enjoy more than 150 interactive items, like worlds, skin packs, add-ons, and more, which get refreshed monthly. Hence, players always look for ways to get it at a discount or for free. Luckily, Xbox is giving a unique offer that will let Game Pass Ultimate users obtain the pass for free.

Ad

Here's how you can obtain the Minecraft Marketplace for free with an Xbox game pass.

Note: This offer is valid for a limited time only and is available exclusively for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users. It is also available for certain platforms only.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

How to get Minecraft Marketplace for free with Xbox game pass Ultimate

You can now claim one month of Marketplace for free with an Xbox game pass Ultimate subscription (Image via Xbox/Mojang Studios)

Mojang recently announced that players can get their hands on Minecraft Marketplace for free with an Xbox game pass Ultimate. This will give pass holders access to extensive add-ons and skins catalog at no additional cost for one month.

Ad

Trending

Here's how you claim the one-month Minecraft Marketplace subscription for free with an Xbox game pass Ultimate:

Open the Xbox App on your preferred device (PC/Xbox). Head to the Game Pass tab. Look for the green Perks tab and click on it. Once open, scroll or search the page till you find the Minecraft listing. Click on it to claim it.

It's crucial to note that players must claim the free Minecraft Marketplace subscription by March 12, 2025, and redeem it by March 19. Additionally, players must enter their payment details to claim this offer. Once the promotional period of one month is over, they will be charged the regular amount automatically unless canceled.

Ad

This limited-time offer requires players to own Minecraft Bedrock edition and can only be redeemed on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC versions of the game. It's a great offer for players who always wanted to try out the array of add-ons, skins, and maps provided with the pass. Additionally, it offers a few cosmetic items that can be claimed permanently.

Also read: 4 best Minecraft medieval resource packs in 2025

Ad

Check out our other latest articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!