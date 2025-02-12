All biome changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update explained

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update introduces a host of features and new changes to existing items to improve the gameplay experience for players. Apart from blocks and mobs, it also makes an array of significant changes to biomes which affect their generation, vegetation, and overall behavior. These changes can be a great improvement for players who love exploring different areas in the game.

That said, here are all the biome changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update.

1) General changes

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update makes a host of changes to biomes and their features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

As part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update, pumpkins now generate in larger clumps while patches of flowers will consist of alternating dandelions and poppies. Besides, sugar canes no longer generate through other blocks, meaning they can grow normally without any issues.

These changes are global — they affect pumpkins, flower patches, and sugar canes found in all biomes in your Minecraft world. It is not biome-specific and will take place regardless of its spawn location.

Plains have a better generation of grass and flowers as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Plains are one of the most popular biomes in the overworld, so it comes as no surprise that the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update would introduce some changes to its features. As part of the update, short grass now generates more frequently and in larger amounts. On the other hand, tall grass will now generate less frequently but in larger patches.

Additionally, flower patches now contain mixed flowers and will be larger in size apart from generating more frequently. This is a great change since flowers are a great source of decoration as well as dyes used to make a host of banner patterns. Also, sunflowers now generate in more cohesive patches in sunflower plains.

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update results in an immersive growth of vegetation in the savanna biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Savanna is one of the most popular areas on the map, featuring tons of vegetation and unique villages. As part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update, short grass is generated more frequently and in larger amounts in this biome.

On the other hand, tall grass will now generate less frequently but in larger patches, resulting in its increased visibility across the biome as well as a more immersive distribution of this vegetation.

Taiga has a better generation of trees and ferns thanks to the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Taiga biome has received a host of changes with the arrival of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update. Small ferns now generate more frequently, while large ferns have seen a reduction in their spawn frequency. Additionally, the sweet berry bushes now generate in larger patches.

As for the Old Growth Spruce Taiga, mushrooms now generate in larger and more cohesive patches, and the frequency of fern generation has been increased. Additionally, the update now allows sweet berry bushes to be generated in the biome. The Old Growth Pine Taiga has received the same set of features as its spruce variant.

Jungles have received a major overhaul as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The jungle biome is one of the most resourceful areas in the game, providing a vast array of resources and items. So it comes as no surprise that the update would spruce things up for these biomes. Trees are now denser, alongside a more frequent generation of big jungle trees. Additionally, jungle bushes are now larger and accompanied by a more frequent generation of melon patches.

In the bamboo jungle, bamboo is generated in larger and denser patches. The width of bamboo is now consistent across the entire plant, improving its visual style. Additionally, trees are denser, while the big jungle trees generate more frequently alongside a larger growth of jungle bushes.

The sparse jungle does not generate bamboo anymore. Ferns and short grass are generated more frequently in the biome, and jungle bushes are significantly larger. Even the melon patches generate more frequently.

Meadows see an improvement in the generation of grass and flowers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update also brings some changes to the Meadows. Similar to other biomes, it will have a more frequent generation of short and tall grass.

Additionally, flowers now generate in patches instead of being equally spread across the biome. This gives the block a concentrated and unified look, improving the visual style and immersiveness of the biome.

Swamps have a better generation of mangroves and blue orchids as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Swamps have also received an array of changes as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update. Blue orchids now generate more frequently in the biome, followed by a slight increase in the frequency of generation of swamp oaks. Additionally, swamp oaks no longer generate in direct contact with the ground, and lily pads now generate more frequently.

As for the mangrove swamps, the mangrove trees are now sparser. However, now they generate over water, in accordance with their nature. Similar to the swamps, lily pads now generate more frequently in this biome as well. Additionally, the underwater fog now gradually fades out after entering the water, as it does in other biomes. Players can also find fossils under mangrove swamps, similar to its regular variant.

8) Minor changes

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update also introduces minor changes to features across many biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Apart from the major changes to the biomes mentioned above, some areas have also received minor changes and improvements. Mushroom fields now have mushrooms that generate in larger patches, while the flower forests have denser trees paired with more cohesive patches of flowers.

As for the deserts and badlands, dead bushes now generate more frequently, better depicting the barrenness that the biomes are known for. Additionally, kelp now grows more frequently and in denser patches in the ocean biomes, and can do so at any depth. Similarly, seagrass is now generated more frequently, with the amount of tall seagrass varying according to biomes.

