best changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update introduces an array of features and exciting content, ranging from pig variants to falling leaves. Apart from new additions, it also makes modifications to existing blocks and items to improve the gameplay experience for players.

This article lists the best changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Lodestone recipe and other changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update

1) Lodestone recipe change

The 1.21.60 update adds a new recipe for the lodestone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

One of the highlights of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update is the overhaul of the lodestone recipe. Players can now craft lodestone using one iron ingot surrounded by eight chiseled stone blocks. This is a major improvement over the previous recipe, which required netherite ingots, one of the hardest materials to craft in the game.

Additionally, the new recipe is unlocked when a player obtains an iron ingot or a lodestone. The lodestone can also be found as loot at ruined portals in the overworld or nether. Players can now easily attune their compasses without having to brave the nether.

2) Update to biomes and vegetation

Biomes have received a major improvement in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update generates pumpkins in larger clumps, while patches of flowers will consist of alternating dandelions and poppies. Additionally, the sunflowers will generate in more cohesive patches. These changes will help in the spawning of these vegetative blocks and bring some much-needed improvement to their generation habit.

The plains and savanna biomes have received a major overhaul, with short grass generating more frequently and in larger patches, while the opposite has been instituted for the tall variant. Flower patches in plains will be comprised of mixed flower types, which will now be larger and generate more frequently.

Biomes like taigas have received changes to features like the growth of ferns and sweet berry bushes, while the jungles will now have more large jungle trees accompanied by better melon patches.

Bamboos in bamboo jungles grow in larger and denser patches. Meanwhile, old-growth taigas and pine taigas have been updated to allow mushrooms and ferns to grow in larger and more frequent patches.

3) Mob overhaul

Creakings and other mobs received balancing and changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Mobs have received a major overhaul in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update.

A creaking will now crumble if its creaking heart is forcibly deactivated through commands. It will no longer play ambient sounds when aggravated, doing so only when it is idle. The eerie mob native to the pale garden is now persistent like other mobs, retaining its state upon save/load.

Additionally, the creaking's eyes now render even when the mob is invisible, provided it has a target within its radius. They also emit vibrations when swaying after being hit. As part of the update, creakings spawned by a creaking heart can now be nametagged, preventing them from despawning during the day.

Apart from the creaking, the update also resolves an issue that prevented squid from rotating to match their movement. Baby drowned mobs can now move with the same speed as their zombie and zombie Villager counterparts.

Foxes now periodically play their "mad" sound while defending a player, while creepers no longer flash with a solid white color when exploding, removing a legacy effect. Additionally, endermen now correctly have a delay before they become hostile when you look at them. The update also addresses the issue that stopped the mob from teleporting when riding boats and minecarts.

4) Updates to ravines and canyons

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update introduces a better generation for ravines and canyons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Terrain generation has received major changes as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update. Ravines now generate more often and can successfully reach the surface. Additionally, canyons can be generated on the surface and ocean floors, resulting in a more immersive underwater experience. These structures can now completely carve through copper ore veins and most naturally generated blocks.

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update also allows ravines to interact properly with aquifers, filling them with water instead of generating as disconnected segments. Additionally, it addresses a generation issue where new terrain generation did not match already saved chunks in some biomes.

5) Updates to the user interface

The user interface received a major overhaul in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update brings major overhauls to the user interface to improve the gameplay experience and provide seamless playability. The space in the center of the D-pad does not act as the forward button anymore when flying or swimming.

The patch also updates the location, labeling, and icon usage for Achievements across multiple screens after many players complained of confusion and inefficient display.

Additionally, it is now possible for players to place blocks on top of containers when flying downwards, similar to the PC experience. The touch button for pick block is now also available for survival and creative game modes.

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update even addresses a UI issue where players could not scroll through the friends tab, with text-to-speech enabled and cross-play disabled. It also improves the wording for enabling/disabling the player's sleep skipping the night to "Skip night by sleeping" — replacing the previous message "Beds work," which was ambiguous and indirect.

