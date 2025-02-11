How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update

The much-awaited Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update is now out. It introduces several new features such as pig variants, leaf particles, and more. Additionally, the update modifies existing items and blocks to improve the gameplay experience for players aside from addressing some persistent bugs.

This guide explains how to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update on all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update introduces a host of new features and changes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update with an active internet connection and a licensed copy of Minecraft:

Trending

Head to "My Games & Apps" on your console's library. Select Minecraft from the list and hit the Options button. Next, go to the "Manage Game & Add-Ons" tab and then select the "Updates" option. The update will then be added to your download queue and installation will begin. You can enjoy the latest features once it is completed. Make sure that your device does not turn off during download and installation and has a stable internet connection.

Also read: New Minecraft update will bring Bedrock edition a big step closer to Java edition

PlayStation 4 and 5

Launch the game and queue to update for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 (Image via Mojang Studios)

Install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update to enjoy the falling leaves and pig variants on your PlayStation by following these steps:

Go to the console's homepage and locate the icon for Minecraft. Additionally, you can search for it in the game library or recently played tab.

Choose the "Check for Updates" option. Make sure you are connected to the internet before you run the check for updates.

Once located, the update will be automatically added to your download queue. Wait for it to be downloaded and installed before you can launch the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update successfully installed.

Nintendo Switch

You can easily get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update on your Switch console (Image via Mojang Studios)

Like the PlayStation and the Xbox, Nintendo also offers a rather seamless way to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update. Here's how:

Launch Minecraft on your Switch.

Once the game opens, you will get a notification about the new update. Select the notification that will take you to the eShop. Once loaded, choose the Update prompt to add it to your download queue.

If you missed the notification or wish to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update manually, go to your dashboard and select the game.

Once the game loads, press either the + or the - buttons on your console/joycon. After the options window opens, choose the "Software Update" tab and then "Via the Internet" to start downloading the update. Make sure you have a stable internet connection during the update.

Also read: 4 best Minecraft medieval resource packs in 2025

Android/iOS mobile devices

Visit the individual app store listing to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update on your mobile devices by visiting the respective app stores and queuing the update from the store listing:

Search for Minecraft on your Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

on your Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once you open the Minecraft page on your device's app store, you will notice that the Open/Play button for the application has been replaced by "Update."

Tap the Update button and make sure you have a stable internet connection during the update to prevent game file corruption. Once done, you can enjoy the latest features and changes in this version.

Note that most devices will have automatic updates enabled to ensure all your apps and games are always on the latest available version. However, if this feature is not turned on in your device, you can always follow the steps mentioned above.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update from the official launcher for PC (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update can be downloaded directly from the official launcher. This is one of the most popular launchers for the game, allowing you to manage all of your instances and spin-offs like Minecraft Dungeons and Legends from the same application.

The Minecraft launcher will automatically check for new updates released by Mojang Studios every time it launches. If any updates are found, they are installed before you launch the game. Additionally, the launcher gets updated during fresh restarts to ensure a seamless experience.

Here's how to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60 update on your Windows 10/11 PC:

If this is your first time playing Minecraft or you do not have the official launcher installed, proceed to the Mojang website or click this link to open the launcher's page.

Download the executable file and install it in your preferred directory. Once installed, you will be prompted to sign in with your Microsoft account to get your launcher ready.

Next, head to the launcher and select Minecraft: Bedrock edition from the list of available editions on the left.

On the lower side, head to the dropdown on the left of the green Play/Download button.

Select the "Latest Release" option from the list on the dropdown and then click the green Play/Download button.

Wait for the launcher to download the required files and assets. During installation, make sure to have a stable internet connection. Once done, the launcher will load the game with the Minecraft 1.21.60 update successfully installed.

Also read: 4 lost Minecraft features that deserve a comeback

Check out our other latest articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!