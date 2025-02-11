4 lost Minecraft features that deserve a comeback

Over the years, Minecraft has seen a bunch of features get added and removed, from far lands to brick pyramids. Most of these were phased out due to improvements in the game engine or terrain generation their place. However, some of these legacy offerings had a lot of potential and can still be a great addition to the current ecosystem.

Here are four lost features that should be reinstated in Minecraft.

Note: This list is based on the writer's personal opinions and is in no particular order.

Starting House and other lost Minecraft features that deserve a comeback

1) Starting house

The starting house was a great way for helping new players (Image via Mojang Studios)

The starting house was a rather popular structure that was introduced during Minecraft's 0.30 indev version. It was a seven-block-wide, seven-block-long, four-block-tall structure that acted as the first base for players when they spawned. It contained a bunch of chests filled with starting gear, food, and items. It was a great place to hide while you collected resources to craft a permanent base in the game.

The starting house was essentially the precursor to the current bonus chest option when creating a world. This structure could become a great addition to the game, allowing new players to get acquainted with the game without being blown up by a creeper on their first night. It is easily one of the coolest lost Minecraft features that should come back.

2) Enchanted Golden Apple

The Enchanted Golden Apple is one of the most powerful items in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Enchanted Golden Apple is one of the rarest foods in the game, possessing features that make it a powerful item to have in your inventory. It was added in version 0.1.0 and quickly became a lifesaver. Consuming the apple provided status effects like Absorption IV, Regeneration II, Fire Resistance, and Resistance.

However, it was removed in the 1.9 update and can now only be found as generated loot in structures like ancient cities, mineshafts, and ruined portals. The popularity of the item paired with the increasing difficulty of finding one makes the Enchanted Golden Apple a prime candidate to return.

3) Super Secret Settings

Super Secret Settings added many native shaders and visual styles (Image via Mojang Studios)

Super Secret Settings was introduced in the 1.72 update and located in the Options tab. When clicked, it allowed players to switch between a host of in-built shaders and effects that gave unique visual styles to the vanilla world. While some of these effects could be accessed natively, others needed to be accessed through a mob by enabling spectator mode.

The Super Secret Settings had a bunch of effects like 3D Vision, TV style, retro style, which gave a unique twist and an interesting way to experience the game. The ability to modify visual styles without the need for external shader mods like Optifine or Iris makes this Minecraft feature a worthy reinstatement.

4) Isometric screenshots

Isometric screenshots are a unique way to see your Minecraft world (Image via Mojang Studios/Isometric Screenshots)

Isometric screenshots were perhaps one of the most popular features in this list of lost Minecraft features that deserve a comeback. When players pressed F7, it loaded and took a screenshot of the current map in an isometric perspective. This allowed players to save the current location of all mobs and show any alterations to the map that the player had made.

Apart from being a great reference tool for builds or to see the progress of an area, the isometric screenshot was a cool way of showing off your builds and capturing the game's world in 3D. Sadly, this visual feature was removed in infdev due to the addition of infinite worlds.

However, players who wish to use this feature can rely on an array of isometric screenshot mods in the community. These allow players to take screenshots, adjust lighting, and even export as video clips. Some mods also allow you to enable Minecraft shaders, letting you take cool screenshots with tons of visual effects.

