How to get free A Minecraft Movie-themed cape from Twitch

A Minecraft Movie is set to arrive on April 4, 2025, and fans of the block-shaped world are excited to see their favorite title on the big screen. Mojang has partnered with major brands to promote the film's theatrical release, including a collaboration with Twitch for a free drop (a themed cape).

Here's how you can get your hands on the free A Minecraft Movie-themed cape from Twitch.

How you can get A Minecraft Movie-themed cape from Twitch

Mojang is offering players a free "Home Cape" Twitch reward in Minecraft to celebrate A Minecraft Movie. The developer is giving away this unique character-creator item as part of its promotional ventures for the film's theatrical release.

Here's how you can get your hands on the free Home Cape Twitch Reward in Minecraft:

Head to Twitch and sign in with your registered account. Click on the profile icon on the top-right section of the website. Next, tap the Drops and Rewards option. Head to the All Campaign tab. Look for the Minecraft Movie Cape Campaign. Expand to open the details and click on the linked Minecraft text in the description. This will open a variety of Minecraft streams. Open and watch any stream for three minutes to earn the reward. Once done, head back to the Drops and Rewards tab. Scroll down to the Rewards section and click on the purple Redeem button under the Minecraft Movie Cape Campaign. Copy the 25-character code and head to the Redemption page. Make sure to sign in with your linked Microsoft account before you redeem. Now, paste the code in the blank space. Click on Redeem and confirm the binding of the reward. Once done, you can claim the free Home Cape Twitch Reward in Minecraft Bedrock to celebrate A Minecraft Movie.

Players can claim and redeem this free A Minecraft Movie-themed cape from Twitch until April 7, 2025. Head to Twitch and follow the steps listed above to claim the free character creator item. Once claimed, you can redeem it from the redemption page and add it to your Dressing Room.

After claiming the Home Cape, you can access and use it from the character creator tab under Dressing Room in the Minecraft Bedrock edition.

Capes are sought-after cosmetics in the game, so it comes as no surprise that players want to get their hands on the unique item based on the portal from the film.

Also read: A Minecraft Movie world premiere to be hosted in London

