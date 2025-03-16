Minecraft: Snout armor trim location and duplication guide

The snout armor trim in Minecraft is one of the coolest styles in the game, so it comes as no wonder that players are searching for it. This unique style adds textures similar to a piglin's snout, imparting a rather bold design statement. The smithing template can be found exclusively in the Nether region — if you're a fan of the design, it is well the risk of exploring the area.

Ad

Here's how you can get the snout armor trim in Minecraft.

Guide to get Snout armor trim in Minecraft

Look for the armor trim in Minecraft inside chests located at the Bastion Remnants (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The snout armor trim in Minecraft can be found exclusively in chests inside Bastion Remnants in the Nether region. You will need to head over to one of these structures in the area to get your hands on this smithing template.

Ad

Trending

Here's how you can get your hands on the snout armor trim:

Head over to the Nether. Look for a Bastion Remnant. It can be located by its signature dark towers and rows of lava among the structures. Once you have located the structure, look for the different chests like the bridge, treasure, or the Hoglin chests till you find the armor. Additionally, you will also find an array of other rare items like weapons and enchantments that you can loot as well. Once acquired, place it on a smithing table with your choice of resource and imprint the armor trim to your desire.

Ad

Additionally, it is recommended that you stock up on weapons and healing items before you head into the Nether. You will come across a host of hostile mobs that could make it difficult for you to complete your mission. Make sure to keep track of the location of the Nether portal so that you can escape swiftly once you're done.

Additionally, you can also duplicate the armor trim if you do not wish to risk the hostility of the Nether and wish to apply it to other pieces of your gear. Duplicating is an easy process and saves you the hassle of traveling unnecessarily.

Ad

How to duplicate snout armor trim in Minecraft

Follow this method to duplicate the snout armor trim in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you have obtained the snout armor trim in Minecraft, you can easily duplicate it to save yourself the hassle of traveling. You can essentially use one trim to decorate your entire set of armor.

Ad

Before proceeding, make sure you have the following items:

7 diamonds

1 blackstone

1 snout armor

Once obtained, simply place all the items as shown in the image above. You can obtain two armor trims by using this recipe. You can duplicate it further to suit your needs and cover all of your armor pieces. This easy method saves your time and prevents you from risking your life in the Nether unnecessarily.

Also read: Cool things you can do with armor stands

Ad

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!