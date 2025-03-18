Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview patch notes: Locator bar improvement, bug fixes, and more

Mojang has released a new beta and preview for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. While Java Edition is still busy fixing the last few bugs before the release of the spring drop, Bedrock Edition has already moved on to developing the second game drop of 2025.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview improve the locator bar, a feature announced for the second game drop. Aside from that, Mojang has reverted a fix from previous beta/preview that despawned existing glitched invincible mobs from worlds. Mojang has also removed access to VR gameplay, as previously announced for updates released after March 2025.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 also includes a few UI improvements and mostly bug fixes. Without further ado, let's go through the patch notes for the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 beta and preview.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21 patch notes

Experimental Features

User Interface

Player Dots on the Locator Bar now show correctly regardless of Simulation Distance

Features and Bug Fixes

Due to unexpected codebase issues identified during Preview, we have reverted a recent change that caused "invincible pet" mobs to despawn (MCPE-188731)

Mobs in worlds opened during Preview may have despawned, but players updating to the upcoming 1.21.70 release should be unaffected

As always, remember to keep backups of your worlds before major updates

Removed access to Virtual and Mixed Reality gameplay

Blocks

Fix ambient occlusion issue for non 1x1x1 blocks

When a block around any of these smaller non 1x1x1 blocks is broken, the AO computation is correctly applied to the face in the direction of that broken block. Previously the wrong face could be seen getting lightened/darkened.

A list of blocks affected: stairs, walls, gates, buttons, cakes, plates, fences, anvil, grindstone, hopper, bell, lectern, eggs, brewing stand

Gameplay

Fixed server client desync issue during portal travel on Realms (MCPE-188731)

Added 'music_definition' field to 'minecraft:biome_music' component in client_biome json files to control the music played in the biome. The default music will be determined by the dimension if the biome_music component or music_definition property is left off. An empty string can be used if the biome is intended to be silent

Mobs

Farm animal spawn eggs used in the Mangrove Swamp biome will now spawn the same variants of Chicken, Cow, and Pig as seen in the Java Edition (MCPE-190750)

User Interface

Worlds are no longer missing from the Storage menu

Bundle tooltip no longer sometimes renders as if having a different amount of items

Adding "Manage Storage" button if download fails due to lack of space with instructions on what needs to be cleared out

Adding "Clear Download Cache" button to storage for clearing files that got stuck due to a downloading error

Auto clearing the download cache on startup if it detects that it is running out of space

Technical Updates

API

Moved the following Player methods from beta to v1.18.0

setPropertyOverrideForEntity

removePropertyOverrideForEntity

clearPropertyOverridesForEntity

Blocks

Blocks using the minecraft:block_placer component now can get added as loose items in the creative inventory and recipe book again

Components

Content errors will log missing texture references in the "minecraft:icon" item component

The "minecraft:rideable" component's Seat definition now has two additional fields:

"third_person_camera_radius" can be used to set a different camera radius when in third person or third person front camera. The value needs to be in the range [1.0, 64.0]. Value 0.0 is ignored

"camera_relax_distance_smoothing" adds springiness to the camera movement when the camera moves back to its radius after being pushed closer to the player by and obstacle. A higher value means a stiffer spring. The value needs to be in the range [1.0, 32.0]. Value 0.0 is ignored

The "minecraft:leashable" component now support multiple presets:

A list of presets can be defined in the new "presets" field

Each preset determines how the entity behaves when leashed to another entity

A preset is selected when the entity is leashed and remains active until it is leashed to something else

The first preset whose "filter" conditions are met will be applied

If no presets match, a default configuration is used instead

The following fields are now part of each preset:

"filter": Defines the condition that selects this preset out of all the presets upon leashing

"soft_distance": Distance at which the spring effect begins

"hard_distance": Distance at which the leash stiffens

"max_distance": Distance at which the leash breaks

"can_be_stolen": Determines if a player can steal the leashed entity using a Lead

Editor

Added a new toggle group for Trim Actions

Added 2 new trim actions Trim (shrink the selection bounding volume to include only the specified non-air blocks) and Remove Air(remove all air blocks (and specified blocks) from the selection to create a new selection containing only the specified blocks)

Added a new editorConstants object to the player context. This provides access to a number of constant values and methods that are commonly used across Editor (both in TypeScript and Native code)

Added game rules to Export: Limited Crafting, Show Death Message, Show Item Tags, Command Block Output, Send Command Feedback, Max Command Chain Length, Fire Damage, Freeze Damage, Fall Damage, Drowning Damage, Insomnia, Show Border Effect, Function Command Limit

Fixed a bug where visualizations beyond 100x100x100 in the Repeater tool would appear

Fixed Crash on exit editor when selection volume is visible

Fixed the brush visualization reset when jumping from matches to no matches (artifacts of the old match state were left attached to the visualization)

Mobs

Spawn Eggs from Custom Mobs from Behavior Packs now show up again in the spawn eggs group (MCPE-190620)

Molang

Added the "query.leashed_entity_count" Molang query, which allows querying how many entities have the given entity as their leash holder

Stability and Performance

Make friends drawer and play screen more performant using a cached view.

Technical Experimental Updates

API

EntityMarkVariantComponent has been changed to read-only in version 2.0 beta

Blocks

Block using the minecraft:destruction_particles component will now correctly be sent to player connecting to a host

Always add a missing Destruction Particles component to blocks that have a Material Instances component, using the "down" material as reference

The "texture" field in "minecraft:destruction_particles" is now optional; if not provided or empty, it will be populated from the Material Instances component

Graphical

Enforced minimum Android and iOS requirements for devices running the Deferred Technical Preview for maintained performance, stability, and visuals moving forward. For Android, a Adreno 640, Mali-G68, Mali-G77, or Xclipse 530 GPU or higher is required. On iOS devices, an A12 or M1 or higher device is required

Disabled local exposure on all platforms while we investigate a bug that can cause massive visual corruption in the Deferred Technical Preview. We will re-enable the technology in a future update once the issue has been resolved

Fixed a bug that caused the Editor to crash when the Deferred Technical Preview was enabled

With Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.21, Mojang has also added minimum requirements for the Deferred Technical Preview, an experimental setting that lets you use shaders in Bedrock Edition. Interested players can download the latest beta and preview, enable the Deferred Technical Preview, and install a shader of their choice to see if their devices can run shaders.

