7 best Minecraft Bedrock shaders (2024)

Minecraft is known for its iconic blocky art style. However, after dozens of hours building a survival base and looking at the same handful of textures for in-game days, players are sure to want a change. Thankfully, the community has created different shaders that change how the game renders many visual systems, such as water, light, fog, or clouds.

Listed below are the best Minecraft Bedrock shaders available as of 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft Bedrock's 10 best shaders

1) Trailer Graphics

Some of the most iconic imagery associated with Minecraft is the art style from the game's many cinematic trailers. Thankfully for players, the Trailer Graphics shader allows for this iconic art style to be fully playable.

When combined with the accompanying texture pack, this shader helps bring the saturation, haze, and overall visual aesthetics from the trailer cinematics into the game, making for a totally new experience.

2) IRIS Optic

IRIS Optic does exactly what it claims to do: it enhances the optics.

This shader does not push the game into photo-realism, nor does it completely overhaul its design philosophies. It simply takes the vanilla game and pushes it up to the next level with little to no gameplay impact.

3) SERP Shader

This is the best choice within the category of high visual impact and moderate-to-low-impact shaders. The changes made, such as the shaking leaves and more realistic sky, as well as a warmer light rendering system, are very welcome but not quite impressive enough to land SERP any higher on this list.

Nevertheless, SERP is a great choice for players on rigs of moderate power.

4) Alpha Optimizer

Alpha Optimizer is one of the best shaders for Minecraft Bedrock due to just how much it simplifies the game. This shader specializes in adding FPS by reducing unnecessary particle effects, lowering render distance, and removing clouds, among many other things.

This allows players on older hardware to experience newer versions of the game by freeing up resources. It might also help a heavily modded Minecraft game to survive all the new items, mobs, and entities.

5) Yummy Sheep Shader

Yummy Sheep renders Minecraft's deep oceans a piercing crystal-clear blue. This adds a gorgeous element of life to the world, allowing players to see underwater happenings.

Plant life is also given a natural sway, as if a calm breeze can be felt at all times, further adding to realism and immersion.

6) Bicubic Shader

Bicubic Shader is on this list of best shaders for one simple reason: it makes a lot of really good tweaks and one incredible change. Starting with the really good, colors and shadows are warmer and more vibrant, the sky is nice and immersively realistic, and light rendering has been given a major realism overhaul.

The one incredible change is the ocean, which is rendered in a uniquely gorgeous way, being both welcoming and inviting as well as foreboding and intimidating.

7) Continuum

Continuum is a name familiar to any veteran Minecraft shader user. It has been one of the best shaders around for many years and across different versions. It should come as no surprise, then, that a Bedrock Continuum release makes the number one spot in this list of best shaders.

Continuum truly does it all. Clouds are more realistic, the water is gorgeous, the simulated breeze feels real, and the fog feels like it could cause one to get lost. The shader simply makes the game much more immersive and worth experiencing.

