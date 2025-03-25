Minecraft Spring to Life guide to all new features

Minecraft's Spring to Life is the first game drop of 2025 and will release loads of new features to existing Overworld biomes. Mojang introduced these new features to snapshots and beta/preview versions in January and is finally ready to release them in the game. Here's everything to know about Minecraft Spring to Life's major new features.

All about Minecraft Spring to Life's new features

Bush

Bush will be a basic shrub block in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The bush is a new, simple decorative block that will grow in most grassland biomes, such as hills, plains, woodlands, and birch woods. Players can get it as an item using shears or silk touch enchanted tools. It can then be placed on grass or dirt blocks. After being bonemealed, these shrubs will multiply and grow on nearby grass blocks.

They can be used for many different decorative purposes, and have a 30% chance of filling one composter level.

Cactus flower

Cactus Flower is generated on top of cacti blocks in Deserts and Badlands (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The cactus flower is another decorative block that will be added with the Minecraft 1.21.5 Spring to Life game drop. It will only grow on cactus in Deserts and Badlands. Cactus flowers will enhance the overall look and feel of these barren biomes. Players can also obtain and use them as decorations in their bases.

There is a greater chance of cactus flowers growing on cacti that are taller than one block. They can also be used as composter fertilizer and to extract pink dye.

Firefly bush

Firefly bush iwill generate firefly particles at night (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Firefly bush is a mesmerizing block that will grow in Swamp biomes or alongside Rivers in the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop. This block will have glowing particles on it and will emit glowing particles in the air at night that will look like fireflies. These glowing particles will have the breathing light effect as they move around randomly in the air.

With this block, Mojang has finally included the much-desired firefly in the game, even though they aren't complete mobs.

Leaf litter

Leaf litter will be scattered on the ground in forest biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Leaf litter was one of the first ambient blocks that Mojang released for the Spring to Life game drop-in snapshots and beta/previews. In biomes such as forests, Dark Forests, and Wooded Badlands, these blocks will generate in abundance on grass blocks.

These are essentially sheet-like blocks that can cover the entire grass block or just a few sections of it. Leaf litter can be broken by hand and gathered as an item. They can be placed on a block in four stages, much like candles. Leaf litter will make a unique leaf-crunching sound when players step on it.

Leaf litter can also be used as fuel for furnaces. One unit of leaf litter can be used to melt half of an item. Stacks of them can therefore be used for smelting early in the game.

Short/tall dry grass

Short and tall dry grass blocks will be generated in the Desert and Badlands (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another ambient block that will only be generated in Deserts and Badlands is dry grass. In essence, it is a new variant of common grass that grows on grass blocks. Even though there will be two distinct heights of dry grass — tall and short — both will simply be a single block.

They can only be placed on dirt, sand, and clay blocks. Shears or silk touch enchanted tools can be used to break and obtain them. They can also be used in a composter and bonemealed to spread them out across a space.

Wildflower

Wildflower generates in Birch Forest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Wildflowers are another beautiful decorative vegetation block that will be included in the Minecraft 1.21.5 game drop. Biomes such as Birch Forest, Old Growth Birch Forest, and Meadows will produce these sheet-like blocks. Like leaf litter, wildflowers can be placed on a block in four stages. Players can break them using their hands or any tool.

These are perfect for decorating surfaces around a base and can be used to extract yellow dye.

Test blocks

Test blocks are technical blocks that can be used for implementing block-based tests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Test blocks are a new type of unused operator blocks that will be released with Minecraft 1.21.5 game drop. They can only be used in creative mode where cheats are enabled. Mojang's developers use these blocks to test specific game actions and new features.

These blocks have been included in the game drop by the creators for all players to experiment with. However, Mojang hasn't uploaded many tests to run yet.

They can be obtained using commands or by enabling the technical block section in creative mode. As of now, they do not have much use, but it will be great for the modding community in the future.

Warm farm animals

Warm cows, chickens, and pigs will be added to Spring to Life (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

With the Minecraft 1.21.5 game drop, Mojang aimed to bring more life into existing Overworld biomes. To achieve this, the studio planned to add more variants of farm animals, particularly cows, chickens, and pigs. Hence, it came up with the idea to create warm and cold variants of cows, chickens, and pigs.

Above is the picture of new warm cows, chickens, and pigs. These new farm animal variants will have completely new textures. Warm cows even have a different 3D model with new horns.

They can be tamed and bred in the same way as regular cows, chickens, and pigs. Here is the list of all the biomes in which they can spawn either naturally or manually by breeding or spawn egg:

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Badlands

Eroded Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Desert

Mangrove Swamp

Warm Ocean

Lukewarm Ocean

Deep Lukewarm Ocean

The warm chicken will also get a special warm chicken egg that the variant will drop randomly. The only difference these eggs have is that they will spawn a baby warm chicken and have a different texture.

Cold farm animals

Cold farm animals will be found in cold biomes. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

These are new cold variants of cows, chickens, and pigs and will have a completely new texture and 3D models to look like they belong in cold biomes. These will start spawning in some biomes where no farm previously animals spawned.

The above image clearly shows some of these cold farm animal variants have different 3D models like horns and fur. Here is the list of all the biomes in which they can spawn either naturally or manually by breeding or spawn egg:

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Snowy Plains

Ice Spikes

Frozen Peaks

Jagged Peaks

Snowy Slopes

Grove

Stony Peaks

Frozen River

Cold Ocean

Deep Cold Ocean

Frozen Ocean

Deep Frozen Ocean

Cold chickens will also have a special cold chicken egg with different textures and will have a chance to spawn baby cold chickens when thrown.

