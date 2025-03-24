Minecraft Spring to Life drop update: Release date, mob variants, new blocks, and more

Minecraft Live concluded with developers announcing that the upcoming game drop, Spring to Life, will be released on March 25, bringing a ton of new features that fans have been waiting for. This article will list everything coming with the Minecraft Spring to Life update drop, from new mob variants and recipes to fresh items.

Everything about the Minecraft Spring to Life update drop

The animal mobs

New mob variants have been introduced (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Spring to Life update drop is all about making the overworld interesting. Let’s start with the mobs. The update will add new variants of farm animals such as cows, pigs, and chickens. All these mobs will get a warm and cold variant. The mob designs have been inspired by real-life cold and warm variants of some animals such as the cold variant of the cow.

The developers also improved all the wolf variants with distinct sound personalities. Last year, the game incorporated eight new wolf variants, and the latest update will make them even more unique.

Ambience elements

The firefly bush will improve the ambience of Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios has paid a lot of attention to improving the ambiance of the overworld in Minecraft with this update. For example, the sounds of the sand and wind can be heard in the desert biome, making it feel more desolate and empty. There will also be sounds of insects around the new firefly bush item.

The firefly bush can be placed anywhere in the overworld and it will attract glowing particles that resemble fireflies. This will drastically improve the night ambience of the game, along with the chirping sound of the insects.

The leaf litter and falling leaves effect is yet another fantastic addition to improve the game’s atmosphere. Just like how the cherry blossom forests have pink leaves falling, many forests will have the same effect as the regular leaves. The fallen leaves can also be collected and they change appearance as time passes. A new sound effect for breaking leaf litter has also been added.

The desert also gets a new flower on the cactus plant, making it pleasing to the eyes. Speaking of flowers, the developers have also added wildflowers in the overworld.

Gameplay changes

Gameplay mechanics in Minecraft will be tweaked as well (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from all the new items and mobs, the developers have made some minor changes. For example, the appearance of the mob spawn eggs has been changed. Instead of having different colors, the eggs now resemble the mob they spawn.

The recipe for lodestone has also been modified. Previously, players needed to use eight chiseled stone bricks and a netherite ingot to craft the lodestone. The netherite ingot is one of the rarest items in the game, and using it to make a simple block made no sense. Thankfully, now the recipe has been changed from netherite ingot to iron ingot.

Finally, trading has been tweaked a little so villagers will now sell maps showing the location of new villages. Thanks to this, players can explore the world around them instead of staying put in one region.

Notably, the second drop of the game will add new mob variants such as the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast. The release date of the second drop has yet to be revealed.

