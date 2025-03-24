Minecraft Spring to Life game drop: Where to find all new blocks

Mojang will soon be releasing the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop. They announced the name and the release date of the drop during their recent Minecraft Live 2025 event. The Spring to Life game drop, which is set to release on March 25, 2025, will bring loads of ambient features to enhance the Overworld. It also features loads of decorative blocks.

Here is a list of all the new blocks and where to find them in the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop.

All Minecraft Spring to Life game drop blocks and where to find them

Bush

Bushes can be found in many grassy biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Bush is a new, simple decorative block that will grow in most grassland biomes. Players can get it as an item, and it can be broken by any hand or tool. The block can then be placed on only one grass or dirt block. After being bonemealed, these shrubs will also grow on nearby grass blocks.

Specifically, the bush can be found growing in Plains, Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills, Windswept Forest, River, Frozen River, Forest, Birch Forest, and Old Growth Birch Forest.

Cactus flower

Cactus flowers will only be generated in Deserts and Badlands (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Cactus flower is another decorative block that will be generated on top of cactus blocks. These will be bright pink and will have the full width of a block, making them one of the widest flowers in the game.

Since it will only generate on top of cactuses, it can only be found in Deserts and Badlands. Taller cactuses found in these biomes will have more chance of generating the flower than shorter cactuses.

Firefly bush

Firefly bush generated in Swamps and near Rivers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Firefly Bush is a new block coming to the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop. This bush will have glowing particles on it that are slightly visible during the day. At night, the bush will start emitting light particles that are meant to look like fireflies.

Firefly bush can be found in Swamps, near Rivers, and near water in Mangrove Swamps. It can also be found rarely generating in Badlands as well.

Leaf litter

Leaf litter can be found in a few forest biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Leaf litter was one of the first new decorative and ambient blocks that were introduced for the Spring to Life game drop. It is essentially a sheet-like block made up of dried brown leaves. It can be placed on a block in four stages, similar to candles. Once four leaf litter blocks are placed, they cover the entire block surface like a carpet or snow sheet.

Leaf litter can be found in abundance in Forests, Dark Forests, and Wooded Badlands.

Short/Tall dry Grass

Short and tall dry grass can be found in the Desert and Badlands. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Short and tall dry grass are new kinds of ambient blocks that will release with the Spring to Life game drop. These two were added in the latter stages of the drop's development and were only created to enhance the barren biomes. Short and tall dry grass can only be generated in Desert and Badlands.

Wildflower

Wildflowers can be found in Birch Forests and Meadows. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Wildflower is a decorative block similar to leaf litter. It is a sheet-like block that can be placed in four stages on top of any full block. It has yellow and white flowers of two different shapes and sizes as its texture.

Wildflowers can be found in Birch Forest, Old Growth Birch Forest, and Meadows.

