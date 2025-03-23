  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • McDonald's Minecraft meal release date: All you need to know

McDonald's Minecraft meal release date: All you need to know

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Mar 23, 2025 15:48 GMT
McDonald
The McDonald's Minecraft meal releases soon (Image via YouTube/McDonald's)

Mojang has recently partnered with the global fast-food chain to unveil the McDonald's Minecraft meal, a limited-edition line of Happy Meals and collectibles based on the upcoming film. The collaboration will offer players a host of unique items and in-game cosmetics so it comes as no surprise that fans of the sandbox are excited. Fans won't even have to wait long as it launches worldwide on April 1, 2025, with the UK and Ireland getting it a few days earlier on March 26.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the McDonald's Minecraft meal.

sk promotional banner

McDonald's Minecraft meal release date

The McDonald&#039;s x Minecraft meal releases worldwide on April 1, 2025 (Image via McDonald&#039;s)
The McDonald's x Minecraft meal releases worldwide on April 1, 2025 (Image via McDonald's)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The McDonald's Minecraft meal is set to be released in retail chains worldwide on April 1, 2025. However, it will release earlier — on March 26, 2025 — in the UK and Ireland. The meal is being launched just days before A Minecraft Movie is set to premiere in theatres on April 4, 2025. Consumers can head to stores or order online from the 1st of April to get their hands on these limited-edition items.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As part of the collaboration, the fast-food giant is all set to introduce a unique combination of items and a brand-new Minecraft-inspired sauce that will be available till stocks last. Apart from the new food items, consumers can also cop an array of limited-edition Happy Meal toys.

McDonald's Minecraft meal: All items

The McDonald&#039;s Minecraft meal comes with two meal choices (Image via McDonald&#039;s)
The McDonald's Minecraft meal comes with two meal choices (Image via McDonald's)

The A Minecraft Movie Meal offers a choice of a Big Mac or 10-pc. Chicken McNuggets alongside medium fries and a drink. Consumers purchasing the 10-pc. Chicken McNuggets Meal will also be given the Nether Flame Sauce on the side.

Ad

The Nether Flame Sauce is a limited-edition hot sauce inspired by The Nether, consisting of crushed red pepper and flaming cayenne, balanced with subtle hints of garlic and sweetness. As for fans with a sweet tooth, they can purchase the Apple Cake McFlurry, which will feature soft dairy ice cream swirled with apple and shortcake pieces, and finished with a sour apple sauce.

Note: The menu may change based on the decision of the fast-food chain.

Ad

Also read: A Minecraft Movie x McDonald's is giving away a free add-on

McDonald's Minecraft meal: All rewards

Each McDonald&#039;s Minecraft meal is rewarded with a collectible (Image via YouTube/McDonald&#039;s)
Each McDonald's Minecraft meal is rewarded with a collectible (Image via YouTube/McDonald's)

The A Minecraft Movie Meal for adults comes with one of six limited-edition collectibles. Each of these collectible items comes with a matching card and a unique code that can be redeemed to unlock the corresponding, exclusive skin in the Minecraft Marketplace.

Ad

Here are all the six collectibles that can be obtained:

  • Big Mac Crystal
  • Fry Helmet
  • Soda Potion
  • Zombie Hamburglar
  • Grimace Egg
  • Soda Potion
  • Zombie Hamburglar

As for the A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal, each purchase is accompanied by one of 12, film-inspired figurines or Block World toys. Each of these Meals is accompanied by a unique scannable code that unlocks an exclusive digital game based on the upcoming film's world.

Additionally, every Minecraft Movie Meal that is purchased through the McDonald’s App will also reward consumers with a code. This code can be used to redeem the McDonald’s Add-On pack in the Minecraft Marketplace for free. It contains unique McDonaldland characters, builds, and tools that further enhance the spirit of the collaboration.

Ad

Also read: A Minecraft Movie live event: All you need to know

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी