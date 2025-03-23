5 new features announced during Minecraft Live March 2025 

Minecraft Live — one of the biggest Mojang events of the year — is the place where developers give us a sneak peek at the next features coming to the game. The Minecraft Live March 2025 announced the release date for the first game drop titled Spring to Life.

Minecraft Spring to Life is coming on March 25, 2025, to the Bedrock and Java Editions. Along with the release date of the Spring to Life game drop, Mojang revealed a short footage from the upcoming Minecraft Movie, where Steve, played by Jack Black, explores a village with other characters from the film.

But that was not all, as the developer went on to reveal brand-new and never-seen-before features for the summer game drop of 2025. Here are the five new features Mojang announced at Minecraft Live in March 2025.

5 new features announced for Minecraft summer game drop

1) Dried Ghast

Poor baby needs hydration (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Dried ghast is a new block announced for the summer game drop. As you can already guess from its name, the dried ghast block is related to the ghasts found in the Nether. To find dried ghasts, you will have to head to the Soul Sand Valley biome in the Nether and look for fossils. These dried blocks will be found lying next to the bone blocks of fossils.

Dried ghast is another step in Mojang's goal to encourage players to explore the world of Minecraft. It probably started with armor trims, which led players to numerous structures, and now they will get to search for dried ghast blocks in the Nether.

2) Ghastlings

It's so adorable! (Image via Mojang Studios)

If someone asks what the cutest thing in Minecraft is, most players would answer the adorable baby mobs like wolves, cats, and axolotls. Interestingly, the summer game drop of 2025 will be bringing a new addition to the ranks of cute mobs called the ghastling.

Once you have found a dried ghast block, you can bring it back to the Overworld and place water on it, letting it hydrate. Once hydrated enough, which takes a long time, the dried ghast will turn into a cute and happy Ghastling.

3) Happy Ghast

A new ghast has entered Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

For most players, ghasts would count as one of the most annoying mobs because of their explosive fireball attacks and creepy crying sounds. However, if you manage to look past that, ghasts seem like a pretty friendly mob, and happy ghasts are here to make that dream come true.

Once you have turned dried ghast blocks into ghastlings, you can wait for them to grow into a smiling happy ghast or feed them snowballs to make the process faster. This is a friendly ghast variant that likes to hover around the player.

4) Harness

Harness lets you ride happy ghasts (Image via Mojang Studios)

The happy ghast is not just here to smile and be a giant balloon. Mojang is adding a new craftable item called the harness that will allow you to ride Happy Ghasts. You can craft a harness using leather, glass, and wool blocks. This new item works as an exclusive saddle for ghasts, as regular saddles will not fit them, given their size.

Once equipped with a harness, a happy ghast can carry up to four players at a time on its head. Players can also climb onto the harness on top of the happy ghast and place blocks, making it the best pet for builders.

5) Vibrant Visuals

Vibrant Visuals will take the game's graphics to the next level (Image via Mojang Studios)

Last but not least, Minecraft is getting a graphics overhaul. Java Edition has had a variety of shaders to enhance its visuals for many years, but Bedrock players were stuck with the vanilla variant. However, this will soon end as Mojang is officially adding shaders to the game.

The Minecraft Vibrant Visuals upgrade will first arrive for Bedrock Edition. Mojang has been developing the Deferred Technical Preview in Bedrock Edition for nearly the last two years, leading us to the Vibrant Visuals upgrade. As Java Edition already has shader support from popular mods like Optifine and Iris, it only makes sense for Bedrock to get Vibrant Visuals first.

