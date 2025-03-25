"Wild collab" — Internet reacts as McDonald's x Minecraft collaborates on a meal

McDonald's and Minecraft have brought together the best of both worlds with a meal collaboration, leaving fans of both brands excitedly buzzing. This fusion features an exclusive meal, along with unique game content and collectible toys inspired by the pixelated world of Minecraft.

The Minecraft Movie Meal is a special meal set to launch on April 1, 2025, at participating locations across the U.S.

As soon as the collaboration was announced, social media platforms exploded with reactions from excited fans. Many have taken to X, Instagram, and TikTok to express their enthusiasm.

Several individuals commented on X about the collaboration:

"Wild Collab," a fan wrote.

"I NEED ALL OF THEM" another fan commented.

"I AM COLLECTING ALL OF THESE," a Minecraft enthusiast commented.

Minecraft content creators and influencers have also joined in on the excitement, sharing videos of unboxings, taste tests, and in-game explorations featuring the new digital rewards.

"Are we gonna get mini Minecraft versions of the McDonald's characters that is so cute" a curious fan wrote.

"McDonald's should make adult Happy Meals. I think there is a market for this," a netizen suggested.

McDonald's and Minecraft collaboration explored

A meal combining classic and latest offerings (Image via corporate.mcdonalds.com)

The Minecraft movie meal is curated with a mix of the food chain's classic menu items while paying homage to Minecraft's blocky universe:

Main course

Customers can choose from Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, and Veggie Dippers as the main course options. These classic offerings by the brand work as a foundation for the special meal.

Fiery Nether Flame Sauce

Individuals will receive an exclusive Fiery Nether Flame Sauce, a new dipping sauce inspired by Minecraft’s Nether dimension. The sauce combines crushed red peppers, cayenne pepper, garlic, and a touch of spice to balance the heat.

The Apple Cake McFlurry

No McDonald's meal is complete without dessert and the collab introduces a special edition Apple Cake McFlurry. Similar to Mindcraft's in-game food items, the dessert consists of the iconic soft serve along with apple chunks and shortcake bits, topped with apple sauce.

Exclusive collectibles and rewards

This collaboration offers more than just food—it includes collectibles and in-game rewards. Each Minecraft Movie Meal comes with blocky-style toys and a scannable code for exclusive Minecraft content, including character skins, food-themed blocks, accessories, and a special McDonald’s-themed world.

Minecraft Movie Happy meal

For younger Minecraft fans, the Brand has also introduced a Minecraft Movie Happy Meal, which includes:

A choice between a hamburger or 4/6-piece Chicken McNuggets

Classic Happy Meal sides, such as apple slices and small fries

A fun Minecraft-themed drink cup

One of 12 collectible Minecraft toys, each depicting a different character or item from the game or movie

These Happy Meal toys are expected to become highly collectible, much like previous McDonald's promotions featuring beloved franchises.

Wrap-up: A blend of Food and Gaming

A collaboration made in Pop Culture Heaven, bringing together a popular video game with one of the most classic fast food chains. With its exciting menu, exclusive collectibles, and in-game rewards, this collaboration might be a hit among fans of all ages.

Minecraft enthusiasts shall mark their calendars to experience McDonald's limited edition Minecraft-themed menu.

