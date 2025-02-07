Goldfish launches new Butterbeer Flavored Grahams: Details explored

Goldfish has introduced Butterbeer Flavored Grahams: a limited-edition snack that’s sure to delight Harry Potter fans. The new offering, created in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, will hit grocery store shelves in March 2025. Inspired by the famous beverage of the Wizarding World, these graham crackers combine rich butterscotch and creamy vanilla flavors in fun, Butterbeer-themed shapes. Here’s a closer look at what makes this release unique and how fans can get their hands on it.

What’s in the new Butterbeer Flavored Grahams?

The Butterbeer Flavored Grahams feature a blend of butterscotch and vanilla, designed to mimic the taste of the beloved Harry Potter drink. The crackers come in three shapes: the classic goldfish, Butterbeer barrels, and pints of foamy Butterbeer.

The collaboration marks Goldfish’s second partnership with Warner Bros., following the release of Maple Syrup Grahams inspired by the movie Elf, starring Will Ferrel, in 2023. The company aims to tap into the nostalgia of Harry Potter fans while offering a playful snack for all ages.

How the flavor was developed

Mike Fanelli, senior director at Goldfish, explained that the development process involved close collaboration with Warner Bros. to ensure the Butterbeer Flavored Grahams captured the essence of the Wizarding World.

The team aimed to balance the butterscotch flavor with subtle notes of brown butter, cinnamon, and a hint of fruitiness. According to Goldfish, the recipe was fine-tuned over four rounds of testing, with 15 different seasonings evaluated before arriving at the final flavor profile. Fanelli noted that the goal was to create a snack that resonated with fans who grew up with Goldfish and Harry Potter.

When and where to find them

Goldfish Graham Crackers are at all major grocery chains & big box stores (Image via Goldfish Crackers)

The Butterbeer Flavored Grahams will be available at national retailers starting March 2025. The product is priced at approximately $3.69 per bag and is a limited-edition release, meaning it may sell out quickly. Fans are encouraged to stock up early to avoid missing out.

Why this collaboration matters

The partnership between Goldfish and Warner Bros. reflects a broader trend of brands leveraging pop culture nostalgia to connect with consumers. Harry Potter, one such cultural phenomenon with a dedicated fan base, provides a natural fit for such collaborations. The release of Butterbeer Grahams coincides with other Butterbeer-themed products, including Hershey’s limited-edition Butterbeer Kisses, which will also launch in 2025.

What fans can expect

According to Allrecipes, early reviews suggest that the Butterbeer Flavored Grahams offer a subtle butterscotch flavor, with the vanilla graham cracker base taking center stage. The crackers are described as slightly sweet and highly snackable, making them a versatile treat for standalone snacking and pairing with desserts like ice cream.

The launch of Goldfish’s Butterbeer Flavored Grahams is a testament to the enduring appeal of Harry Potter and the creative potential of brand collaborations. With its unique flavor profile and themed shapes, the snack offers a fun and nostalgic way for fans to reconnect with the Wizarding World. As the March 2025 release date approaches, anticipation is building for what could be one of the year’s most talked-about snacks.

