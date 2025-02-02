Hershey’s and Cinnamon Toast Crunch collaborate to launch new candy: Product details and availability explored

Hershey’s and Cinnamon Toast Crunch have sparked excitement with the announcement of a joint candy venture, blending their beloved flavors into a limited-edition treat. The partnership arrives amid a wave of high-profile food collaborations in early 2024, including Krispy Kreme and Pop-Tarts’ breakfast-inspired doughnuts,

Totino’s pizza-flavored cereal, and Peeps-infused Breyers ice cream. This latest project reimagines Hershey’s classic Kisses, swapping chocolate for a cereal-inspired twist.

A closer look at the Hershey’s and Cinnamon Toast Crunch inspired candy

The new candy diverges from Hershey’s traditional milk chocolate formula. Instead, each piece features a Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored crème center, coated with crunchy graham-flavored bits.

The foil wrapper adopts the cereal’s vibrant green, red, and purple colors, a departure from Hershey’s standard silver and gold packaging.

While Hershey’s has not released an official statement, promotional images shared by influencers suggest the product is designed to mirror the taste of the popular breakfast cereal.

Social media buzz fuels anticipation

News of the collaboration first surfaced on Instagram, where food bloggers like Snack Betch and Snackolator shared leaked images of the product.

Followers flooded the comments with creative ideas, including baking the candies into Snickerdoodle cookies or using them as cupcake toppings.

One user wrote,

“This is what dreams are made of,”

while another joked about eating :

“the whole bag in one sitting."

Another user joined in, saying:

"OMG!! My family want that Kisses with CTC flavor!! 🤤"

Though Hershey’s has not confirmed these plans, fan theories about recipe integrations continue to circulate online.

Limited availability and nationwide release plans

As of now, the Hershey’s and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Kisses have only been spotted at select Target stores. Target has not officially confirmed its role as a test retailer, but reportedly the chain frequently partners with brands for limited launches.

A broader nationwide release is expected in spring 2025 according to these food influencers, likely aligning with Easter candy promotions. It's important to note, that Hershey’s has not confirmed the pricing of the product.

A nod to evolving food trends

The Hershey’s and Cinnamon Toast Crunch partnership reflects a growing trend of brands merging sweet and nostalgic flavors to capture consumer attention. While neither company has disclosed long-term plans for the product, its early social media traction suggests strong demand.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch doubles down on collaborations

The Hershey’s and Cinnamon Toast Crunch candy collaboration isn’t the only partnership the cereal brand is pursuing this year.

In a parallel move, Cinnamon Toast Crunch had teamed up with Totino’s Pizza Rolls earlier this year to launch a limited-edition pizza-flavored cereal ahead of Super Bowl 2025.

Like the Hershey’s and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Kisses, the Totino’s collaboration embraces novelty packaging but takes exclusivity further: only 1,000 free boxes are available via a Cinnamon Toast Crunch website sweepstakes. Unlike the Hershey’s candy—set for a Target and nationwide rollout this spring—the Totino’s cereal has no retail plans.

For now, fans of both brands are advised to monitor local retailers and official channels for updates on availability. Whether this becomes a seasonal staple or a limited-time novelty, it underscores the creative risks food giants are taking in a competitive market.

