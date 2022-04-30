Krispy Kreme x Cinnamon Toast Crunch: Donut king partners with cereals company to sell three sweet-treats with cinnamon milk glaze 

Krispy Kreme is the perfect go-to spot to satiate a sugar craving. The franchise provides some of the most delicious sweet treats, and mixes up its menu with numerous limited edition items to keep customers coming back for more.

For their latest collaboration, the eatery is partnering with Cinnamon Toast Crunch to create some limited-edition donuts called the Cinnamon Milk Glaze collection. They announced the collaboration on Monday, April 25 through their Twitter account, with the post captioned:

"It's HERE! Our NEW Cinnamon Milk Glaze collection!"

Krispy Kreme will launch three kinds of cinnamon milk glazed donuts

Krispy Kreme @krispykreme Pour on the yum with our 3 delicious flavors made with Cinnamon Milk Glaze & It's HERE! Our NEW Cinnamon Milk Glaze collection!Pour on the yum with our 3 delicious flavors made with Cinnamon Milk Glaze & @CTCSquares ! Available TODAY through 5/5 while supplies last at participating US & CAN shops only. All details at ms.spr.ly/6011wCwgx It's HERE! Our NEW Cinnamon Milk Glaze collection!🍩 Pour on the yum with our 3 delicious flavors made with Cinnamon Milk Glaze & @CTCSquares! Available TODAY through 5/5 while supplies last at participating US & CAN shops only. All details at ms.spr.ly/6011wCwgx https://t.co/PkPuyM53z6

The chain announced that the collaboration will feature three types of cinnamon milk glazed donuts. These donuts will use the Cinnamon Toast Crunch as toppings.

The choices will include Cinnamon Milk Glazed donuts, Cinnamon Milk Glazed donuts with Cream Cheese, and Cinnamon Milk Glazed donuts with Dulce de Leche. The brand's website states:

"We’re giving our iconic glaze some serious cereal milk flavor by partnering with Cinnamon Toast Crunch for an all-new Cinnamon Milk Glazed Collection, complete with real Cinnamon Toast Crunch pieces in the glaze itself! Pour on the YUM and enjoy our latest glaziest creation by the boxful."

The Cinnamon Milk Glazed donuts are classic Krispy Kreme donuts dipped in a Cinnamon Milk Glaze. Meanwhile, Cinnamon Milk Glazed donuts with Cream Cheese will include Cinnamon Milk Glazed donuts covered with a thick layer of cream cheese icing and a generous amount of Cinnamon Toast Crunch pieces. Similarly, Cinnamon Milk Glazed donuts with Dulce de Leche is another variation of the Cinnamon Milk Glazed donut with dulce de leche icing, Cinnamon Toast Crunch pieces and a dash of cinnamon sugar.

The donuts will come in colorful cerealbox-inspired packaging with a word search on the back.

Krispy Kreme @krispykreme #CinnamonMilkGlaze #KrispyKreme Our limited-edition @CTCSquares inspired box is just as unique as the doughnuts themselves and features more fun on the back of the box! Our limited-edition @CTCSquares inspired box is just as unique as the doughnuts themselves and features more fun on the back of the box! 👀 #CinnamonMilkGlaze #KrispyKreme https://t.co/7bEBgkFJuN

Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, described the desserts by saying:

"Partnering again with Cinnamon Toast Crunch is great and we know there's a lot of desire for cereal milk inspired treats. The creamy, cinnamony glaze on our light, fluffy doughnut is a great new taste combination that our fans will love!"

Other than donuts, the dessert chain will also release a cinnamon flavored beverage. The drink is called Cinnamon Milk Chiller, a slushie drink with Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor and whipped cream.

The price for the product might vary depending on the location, however the estimated price for the Los Angeles area looks like this:

Cinnamon Milk Glazed dozen - $16.99

Cinnamon Milk Glaze single - $2.19

Cinnamon Milk Glaze with cream cheese single - $2.39

Cinnamon Milk Glaze with Dulce de Leche single - $2.39

The item will only be available until stocks last, at participating U.S. and Canadian stores.

This is not the first time the two brands have come together for a product. Back in September, they worked together to launch limited-edition cinnamon rolls. The mouth-watering treats were hand-rolled with cinnamon, covered in their original glaze, topped with breakfast cereal and milk icing. They recently made the item permanent, and are available at Krispy Kreme outlets every Sunday.

Edited by Somava