When will Cinnamon Rolls be sold at Krispy Kreme? Donut-giant to bring back sweet treat 

Donut lovers now have another excuse for making a trip to their nearest Krispy Kreme outlet every week. Glazed Cinnamon Rolls, the beloved sweet treat that the famous donut chain initially introduced last fall, is back again on popular demand. The only sad part is that it will be made available once a week on Sundays, until supplies last.

While last year the donut chain's cinnamon rolls were merely treated as a fall treat for Krispy Kreme customers, customers' love for the wholesome sweet roll compelled the decision makers at the organization to bring it back, this time as a permanent menu item.

Krispy Kreme brings back its sweet treat once a week

Gastronomic innovation is at the center of food brands’ growth and the sweet brand is no exception to the rule. A popular name, especially when it comes to sugary treats, the brand has always strived to come up with new combinations of flavor and delectable sweetness in their products.

The glazed cinnamon roll is an example of exactly that. A combination of citrusy, woody, and healthy cinnamon that is especially hand-rolled with yeast infused bread. The final addition to the roles is the brand’s original glaze— one that also adorns many of its signature donuts.

Last september, as part of its fall treats, the donut brand introduced cinnamon rolls. They also introduced the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon roll, which had an extra topping of crispy breakfast cereal and milk icing swirl. The latter is not making a return.

Per several reports, the brand's Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena spoke about the reason for the glazed cinnamon roll’s return to stores in a press release. She said:

"Our Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll was very well received when we introduced it last year for a limited time... when we get a fan reaction like that, we want to give them what they want."

The glazed cinnamon rolls will return for Cinnamon Roll Sundays in individual or four-piece packs. These will be available in stores across the country, online and for delivery.

Krispy Kreme also promises a new range of donuts. In special preparation for Easter this year, the brand has come up with mini donuts filled with mouth-watering flavors. The range of donuts include: mini chocolate egg donuts, mini cake batter egg donut, mini strawberries & Kreme egg donut, and mini chick donut. Donut lovers can purchase them in Easter-inspired basket-shaped boxes of 16 pieces. With several delicious treats lining on the the shelves at the sweet treat stores, it won’t be easy to resist going to Krispy Kreme stores.

