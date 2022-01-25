Krispy Kreme free donuts: How to get and all you need to know about the Red Cross blood donation drive

January is National Blood Donor Month, and Krispy Kreme has taken a sweet initiative to help the American Red Cross, which is reportedly facing “its worst blood shortage in over a decade.”

The company is thanking Americans who are stepping up and donating blood and platelets by giving away a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts to each donor.

According to the American Red Cross, which provides around 40% of the nation's blood, the drop in blood donation and blood drives have been caused by the pandemic, weather conditions, and staffing limitations. Dr. Baia Lasky, the medical director of Red Cross, stated:

"Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply.

Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care."

Everything about the Krispy Kreme giveaway

The doughnut chain's banner

On January 11, Red Cross announced that the blood crisis is causing doctors to make tough decisions about which patient needs immediate transfusion and who can wait till there are more resources.

American Red Cross @RedCross



Doctors are having to make tough choices about who receives transfusions and who has to wait. You can help by making an appointment to give at We're facing a national blood crisis.Doctors are having to make tough choices about who receives transfusions and who has to wait. You can help by making an appointment to give at rdcrss.org/3JXls3M or these 3 other ways. We're facing a national blood crisis. Doctors are having to make tough choices about who receives transfusions and who has to wait. You can help by making an appointment to give at rdcrss.org/3JXls3M or these 3 other ways. https://t.co/TigqB4cVqk

Following the announcement, the doughnut chain declared that anyone who donates blood within January 24 to January 31 will receive an incentive in the form of twelve Original Glazed Doughnuts. The company's chief marketing officer, Dave Skena, said in a statement:

"Hopefully a free Original Glazed dozen will increase awareness and even mobilize those who can give blood. We want them to enjoy the doughnuts with our thanks but also share the doughnuts while encouraging others to roll up their sleeves.”

The doughnut chain announced that anyone who donates to the organization can avail freebies. Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of donor services for the American Red Cross, said:

"We hope this thank you from Krispy Kreme will help provide a 'dozen more reasons' for eligible individuals to make and keep their donation appointments in the days ahead."

How to claim the incentive?

Krispy Kreme @krispykreme



Valid until 1/31. Must show proof of donation. The Starting today, help your community in the sweetest way!Valid until 1/31. Must show proof of donation. The @RedCross name and emblem are used with its permission. Find participating shops and more info here: bit.ly/3KCfkOJ Starting today, help your community in the sweetest way! ❤️🏥 Valid until 1/31. Must show proof of donation. The @RedCross name and emblem are used with its permission. Find participating shops and more info here: bit.ly/3KCfkOJ https://t.co/9MfQqJbKBK

To win Original Glazed Doughnuts, donors must donate blood between Monday and the end of January. Donors need to visit a participating Krispy Kreme Shop within the time frame and show their donor band, sticker, or digital confirmation on their donor app as proof of donating blood or platelets.

The giveaway is limited to a dozen doughnuts for each blood donation.

The Red Cross has also partnered with the National Football League to give blood donors (till January 31) a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVI, which will take place on February 13 in Los Angeles, among other prizes.

