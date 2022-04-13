Krispy Kreme to sell a dozen donuts for same price as gallon of gas: How to avail the limited time offer revealed

Krispy Kreme will offer specially priced donuts to help its customers distract themselves from rising fuel prices. The sweet treats brand has announced that it will sell a box of a dozen of its original glazed dough of sweetness at the national average price of one gallon of gas.

An offer made available for a limited time, the company will note the price of regular fuel every Monday and announce the price on their website, their Twitter and Facebook pages by Tuesday and that would be the price for a box of a dozen pieces for that week. Customers will be allowed to buy a maximum of two boxes using the offer.

Everything to know about Krispy Kreme’s dozen donuts for the price of a gallon of gas

As an organization dealing in the business of sweetness, Krispy Kreme has always been ready to appease its customers. Whether it is Cinnamon Sundays or free donuts for blood donors, the organization manages to often combine mouth-watering treats with a good cause. With an 8.5% rise in inflation, per Fox News reports, and the price of gasoline climbing about 18%, customers all across the United States have been feeling the heat.

But to deliver them from the disturbing increase in prices, Krispy Kreme is decreasing the prices for its original glazed treats. The company's website read:

“We know everyone could use a little doughnut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump.So for the next four Wednesdays, we are helping you fill your tank with Original Glazed Dozens by pricing them at the cost of the national average of one gallon of regular gas.”

Mekena Rodriguez @MekenaRodriguez 🤤 #gmj @FCN2go Treat yourself hump day: Every Wednesday Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen donuts for the national gas average instead of the original $10 price. Treat yourself hump day: Every Wednesday Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen donuts for the national gas average instead of the original $10 price.🍩 🤤 😋 #gmj @FCN2go https://t.co/yrSpZAl7Ue

Beginning with April 13 going until May 5, the franchise will offer its original classic offering at the revised prices. For the week of April 13, the national average price of a gallon of regular gas is $4.11, so that is the price of a dozen glazed Krispy Kreme donuts for this week. The prices next week will be decided by next Tuesday. In the participating shops, the offerings can be purchased in-store, via drive-thru and even online.

The only unfortunate news is that this offer is not available at all Krispy Kreme outlets. So to get your hands on a dozen glazed donuts at reduced prices, you might need to find the nearest store that has the sweet offer before you hype yourself up for a treat.

