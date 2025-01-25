Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s New Pizza Flavored Cereal: All you need to know about the partnership with Totino's 

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is entering the realm of savory with a surprising twist—a pizza-flavored cereal created in collaboration with Totino's. General Mills, the brand behind the beloved breakfast cereal, announced the unique partnership in a press release shared with People on January 22. The limited-edition cereal combines the sweet, iconic Cinnadust coating of Cinnamon Toast Crunch with the bold, savory flavors of Totino's Pizza Rolls. Designed for adventurous taste buds, this mashup is being marketed as a "match made in mashup heaven."

Cinnamon Toast Crunch pizza flavor: A closer look at the flavor mashup

The new pizza flavored cereal (Image via General Mills)

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pizza cereal blends the signature Cinnadust—composed of cinnamon, caramel, vanilla, and graham cracker notes—with Totino's pizza-inspired flavors like cheese and tangy pizza sauce. The unusual pairing aims to appeal to fans of innovative flavor combinations and snack enthusiasts.

The launch comes just in time for Super Bowl LIX, positioning the product as a conversation starter for game-day watch parties. The cereal's dual-purpose design, which makes it suitable for either breakfast or snacking, adds to its novelty.

As Food & Wine reported, the bold flavor combination is served in packaging reminiscent of a traditional pizza box, emphasizing its playful theme.

Limited-edition availability

The packaging is reminiscent of a traditional pizza box(Image via General Mills)

Unlike other Cinnamon Toast Crunch products, this pizza-flavored cereal will not be available for purchase in stores. Starting January 28 at 7 p.m. EST, only 1,000 fans can secure a box for free via their official website- https://shop.cinnamontoastcrunch.com/. The sweepstakes will be first-come, first-served, making this a highly exclusive offering.

General Mills' history of bold cereal innovations

This isn’t the first time Cinnamon Toast Crunch has ventured into experimental flavors. In March 2023, the brand launched Iced Coffee in collaboration with Victor Allen’s Coffee, targeting fans of sweet caffeinated beverages. In 2020, General Mills introduced flavored milk in partnership with Nestlé Sensations.

The pizza-flavored cereal further cements General Mills' reputation for pushing boundaries in the breakfast and snack categories. Whether the mashup will win over skeptical consumers or remain a niche favorite remains to be seen.

Fan response and what’s next

While the concept has intrigued fans, the unconventional pairing has also left many uncertain about how the cereal should be enjoyed. Images show the cereal served with milk, but its pizza-inspired flavors might make it better suited as a standalone snack.

X users had mixed reactions to the pizza-flavored cereal, with some calling it a “fever dream come true,” while others joked, “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.”

The collaboration between Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Totino's represents an ambitious leap into unconventional flavor pairings. By blending sweet and savory notes, General Mills is aiming to redefine how cereal is perceived and consumed. Whether it becomes a game-day favorite or remains a fleeting novelty, this pizza-flavored cereal is undeniably a creative addition to the brand's portfolio.

