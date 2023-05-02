General Mills new cereal line-up: Items, price, availability, and all you need to know

Known for its cereals, soups, pizzas, sweets, and even pet food, General Mills is a major player in the consumer food industry. This past week, General Mills unveiled a new line of products for fans of cereal and snacks, as the company has some new products on its way to shops. The company released a brand new KitKat Cereal, Golden Grahams Soft Baked Oat Bars that resemble S'mores on a higher plane, Cocoa Puffs minis, Lucky Charm minis, and more.

While the Vanilla Spice Cheerios are priced at $7.17, the KitKat cereal is priced at $5.69, with the Lucky Charm minis are priced at $5.69, and the Spiderverse cereals are priced at $2.99.

A look at the ingredients added to General Mills' new cereal line-up

The new cereals will be available in grocery stores soon, but the site has given a list of all the new additions.

Kit Kat Cereal: Have a break! Introducing the brand-new Kit Kat Cereal, a bowl of crispy, chocolatey delight! It is a delicious combination of milk chocolate and wafer taste, in a crunchy cereal. These crunchy cereals are also made with whole grain and are a source of vitamins and minerals. They are priced at $5.69 as per CNN reports.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Tres Leches: The newest cereal from Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Tres Leches, delivers a delectable cake flavor to the cereal bowl. Tres Leches Toast Crunch has the same crunchy texture as Cinnamon Toast Crunch and is packed with additional delicious cinnamon toast in every bite.

Vanilla Spice Cheerios: The most recent Cheerios product is a permanent option that offers the beloved O's with a hint of cinnamon and vanilla. According to CNN reports, they are priced at $6.88 for a standard box of about 10 ounces and $7.17 for the family size.

Spider-Verse Cereal: Spider-Man has his very own cereal, and is making an impact! Round puffs flavored with "spiderberry" and topped with marshmallows in the shape of a superhero mask are available to fans. They will be sold for $2.99 in stores.

Lucky Charms Minis: The Lucky Charms fans know and love are now available in MINI sizes! Lucky Charms Minis, with small marshmallows in fans' favorite classic form, joins Cinnamon Toast Crunch, REESE'S PUFFS, Trix, and now Cocoa Puffs for a delightful new morning experience. Build a small art room using the cutouts from the back of the box to complete a mini residence. They will be sold for $5.69 in stores.

Cocoa Puffs Minis: The Cocoa Puffs are also available in MINI sizes! Cocoa Puffs Minis, with a fantastic chocolaty flavor and in little bites for additional enjoyment in one's mouth. Fans can also build a small gaming room using the cuts from the back of the box to complete their mini-residence.

KETO Friendly Chocolate Almond Granola: This new granola has an enticing crunch and a delightful chocolate flavor, with only 1g of sugar per serving.

Vanilla Almond Crunch Cereal: With only 3g of sugar per serving, the new Vanilla Almond Crunch Cereal is a delicately sweetened cereal with an appealing crunch. Other flavors to try include Maple Almond and Cinnamon Cranberry.

About General Mills

Cadwallader Washburn made the audacious purchase of the largest flour mill west of Mississippi in 1866, which led to the establishment of General Mills. Just a few miles from Minneapolis, Minnesota, the site of the business founding is where General Mills' global headquarters are situated. General Mills is known for the black box, nerf balls, their gold standards in food safety, and, apparently, the first singing radio ad (shouting out to Wheaties).

