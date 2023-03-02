Nike Dunk Low "Spider-Man" sneakers: Price and everything we know so far

Spider-Man lovers are over the moon as recent leaks have revealed that Nike Dunk Low will soon be released in a colorway that matches their hero Peter Parker’s classic suit.

It was earlier made official that Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” will be launched in May 2023. Now, it can be expected that in the coming months, Dunk Low "Spider-Man" will also be available for sneakerheads who are in grade school.

The brand has not yet provided any information regarding the official release date. However, as per the leaks from Sneaker News, these pairs will be available for $90. To learn more about the new Dunk Low, customers should keep an eye on the official website of the brand and the SNKRS app.

Nike Dunk Low "Spider-Man" sneakers exclusively available for grade schoolers

The new kids-only edition of the Dunk Low comes in a pair of colors that resemble Peter Parker's famous suit. It is important to note that this colorway will only be available for children.

It features red on the heels, with a complimentary royal blue swoosh on the tongue and inner sole. The brand name is also seen in contrast threading at the back of the shoe.

The heel quarters with mesh lining and the ankle area are all covered in black, while the remainder of the top is covered in white to provide contrast. A gloomy steel colored swoosh logo runs across the sides, moving from the white parts to the grey.

All of this comes together to form a very unique color combination, perfect for Spider-Man fans who are also sneakerheads.

The brand's previous Spidey-themed collaborations

Nike has previously had many collaborations featuring Spider-Man, all in the character's typical red and blue color scheme.

Dunk High "Spider-Man" was released in 2021 as part of a collaboration with Marvel Comics. Besides the blue and red colors, it comes with spider-web detailing on the upper and a Spider-Man logo on the heel.

Air Jordan 1 "Origin Story" was released in 2018 to coincide with the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It features a red and blue color scheme with reflective detailing on the upper and a Spider-Man logo on the tongue.

PG 2.5 "Spider-Man" was also released in 2018 as a tie-in with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and comes with a spider-web design on the upper, as well as a Spider-Man logo on the tongue.

Nike's collection of Spider-Man-themed sneakers allows kids to show off their love for their friendly neighborhood superhero. But it's not just about the style – Nike's commitment to quality and comfort means the shoes come with cushioned soles, breathable materials, and a durable construction, built to withstand even the most active of kids.

It's no wonder, then, that the demand for Nike Spider-Man sneakers among kids is so high. Whether they're swinging through the city like Spidey himself or just kicking back with friends, these shoes are the perfect way for kids to express their love for one of Marvel's most iconic characters.

