5 best Marvel sneaker collabs of all time

Marvel comics and movies have always been a mainstay among those who admire fictional characters and movies, particularly superhero flicks. Many individuals across the globe aspire to be like certain superheroes and use their superpowers, just like these fictitious characters do.

The franchise's superhero flicks have been among the highest-grossing movies globally. More than just heroes, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Hulk, and other characters wonderfully depict the triumph of good over evil.

Marvel Studios frequently partners with fashion and shoe firms to highlight its popular films and superheroes. Thanks to companies such as Nike, Adidas, Vans, BAPE, and others who have given a variety of sneaker collections over the years that Marvel fans have come to love them.

If you admire any of these characters and wish to learn more about their sneaker launches, here’s a complete list with their pricing details and more information.

Marvel x BAPE STA collection and four other best Marvel sneaker collabs released over the years

1) Marvel x Adidas Avengers: Age of Ultron Adizero Prime Boost

Take a closer look at the Avengers: Age of Ultron x Adidas shoes (Image via Adidas)

The franchise partnered with Adidas for the superhero-focused, limited-edition Adizero Prime Boost sneaker collection. The Avengers: Age of Ultron x Adidas Adizero Prime Boost made appearances in the movie itself. It featured a configuration influenced by its speediest character, Quicksilver, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

It was part of a larger collection that also offered colorways inspired by Iron Man and Captain America. The seamless Primeknit upper of the sneaker was a perfect fit for the character it was modeled after, with its monochrome silver and grey color scheme and bright green embellishments.

Utilizing a Recovery Boost midsole, lightweight mesh paneling, printed Avengers insignia throughout the shoe's heel tab and insole, as well as a robust plastic cage all-around heel counter for increased stability.

On July 4, 2015, the Avengers: Age of Ultron “QuickSilver” inspired Adidas hoops went on sale. Each pair of sneakers arrived with a retail price tag of $200. Currently, these shoes are available in StockX with varying price ranges.

2) Marvel x Vans "Avengers: Infinity War"

Take a look at the themed sneakers offered under the collaborative launch (Image via Vans)

The first items in the beloved Vans x Marvel catalog are a variety of shoes that drew inspiration from The Avengers. An old skool custom made to look like a superhero squad has been given a special color scheme to represent each of the team's most important members.

Captain America is represented by a bright blue toe box as well as a heel counter with a shield graphic. On the other hand, Iron Man is represented by a tongue flap that has been redesigned to look like a piece of his high-tech suit of armor.

The finishing touches featured a silver leather wing Sidestripe which borrows design elements from the Norse God of Thunder, Thor. Furthermore, the eye-catching outer sole unit featured the Hulk's distinctive green and purple hues.

A more subdued esthetic was presented with the Vans Authentic silhouette, which also featured other superheroes like Black Panther, Black Widow, and Spider-Man in an allover print. The Vans Sk8-Hi silhouette also received a themed makeover under this wide assortment.

These collaborative sneaker designs were accompanied by a variety of men's t-shirts, hats, sandals, and sock offerings, as well as a unique checkered apparel pack made just for women.

This complete collection was dropped on June 8, 2018.

3) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Origin Story”

Here's a detailed look at the Origin Story of Air Jordan 1 High shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2018, Nike’s Jordan Brand gave its legendary Air Jordan 1 High silhouette a “Spider-Man” makeover. The description of the shoe on the Swoosh label’s official web page reads:

“Jordan Brand is celebrating the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with a special edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Origin Story'. Matching the pair seen in the film on Miles Morales, this AJ1 puts a twist on a classic colourway. Like Morales' character, the AJ1 is known for defying the norm. Like the mask, the AJ1 can be worn by anyone and empower those who wear it to be heroic.”

These Air Jordan 1 shoes were offered in grade school sizes. It was created to commemorate the premiere of the 2018 Marvel movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The special edition color palette incorporates various Spider-Man-specific changes into the iconic original "Chicago" color worn by Miles Morales in the movie.

The tongue flap’s "Nike Air" tag is changed to red and blue to pay homage to the superhero's original color scheme. The red leather panels are coated in a reflective dot pattern to evoke the Spider-Man costume. Lastly, an icy blue transparent outer sole unit was added to match the rest.

The Spider-Man x Air Jordan 1 GS "Origin Story" debuted on December 14, 2018, in conjunction with the movie's release. These shoes were marked with a retail price label of $160 for each pair.

4) Marvel x BAPE STA collection

Take a look at the colorways offered under the BAPE STA sneaker collab (Image via BAPE)

Marvel and BAPE collaborated in 2005 to create a line of BAPE STAs inspired by fan-favorite Marvel superheroes. The duo planned to launch a brand new assortment in 2022.

Alongside new recruits, namely Black Window and Rocket Raccoon, the roster features six distinct colorblockings of the BAPE STA themed on Avengers characters, including Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, and Thor, which were taken from the 2005 edition.

The left shoe's medial heel boasts the protagonist of the respective shoe, while the right one's heel sports the Marvel logo. Both sneakers have patent leather uppers. Additionally, they will have unique packaging.

On August 21, 2022, the Marvel BAPE STA collection debuted online as well as at US BAPE Storefronts. Following this, it was released in Asia on September 4, 2022. The retail price was $349 for each pair.

Each character's matching t-shirt was marked at $125. These tees with similar graphic prints were dropped in two color options, black and white.

5) Jimmy Jazz x New Balance x Marvel Black Panther sneaker collection

Take a closer look at the collab's 574 shoe (Image via New Balance)

In celebration of the iconic Black Panther movie, popular sneaker merchant Jimmy Jazz partnered with Marvel Comics and New Balance to develop a two-piece footwear line.

The Vibranium armor used by the Black Panther, which serves as inspiration for the capsule collection's New Balance 574 Sport and 990v4 sneakers, features dynamic lines and tones. The sneakers' mixed structure, which combines tough leather and knit materials, is highlighted by silver touches, reflective 3M lace loops, and a unique Marvel lace guard.

Here's a detailed look at the 990v4 shoe (Image via New Balance)

Black Panther insignia and tribal designs inside the sneakers convey the Wakandan hero's ancestry.

The two-piece collection debuted in February 2018. The retail price for these pairs was marked at around $220 each, and they were sold by the online locations of New Balance and Jimmy Jazz.

These were the five best superhero sneaker collabs that entered, surely impressing fans in the past few years. If you still wish to get your hands on any of the above-mentioned shoes, then check with resellers and stockists like GOAT, StockX, and more.

