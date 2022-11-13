Where to buy Air Jordan 1 High “Lucky Green” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Michael Jordan’s eponymous shoe business never takes any chances, particularly when its about the iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette. Because of this, Jordan Brand had their sneaker releases planned out well in advance of 2023. The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Lucky Green" shoe, which is scheduled for release in April of the following year, is a clear example of this.

As of now, these green high-tops are scheduled for release on Saturday, April 15, 2023. They will be offered with a retail price tag of $180 per pair.

Jordan fans can easily purchase retros online as well as at in-store locations of Nike and its authorized retail outlets. These pairs will supposedly drop in full-family sizes, including adult, grade school, and pre-school variants.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lucky Green” colorway will be combined with classic white and black hues

Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High Lucky Green colorway (Image via Twitter/@kicksonfire)

Leakers revealed a large portion of Jordan Brand's Summer 2023 lineup on the last day of August. The Air Jordan 1 "Lucky Green," which essentially recreates the "DMP" colorway from 2009, also returns, accompanying the comeback of past releases like Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" and Air Jordan 3 "Wizards." Nike's Jordan Brand describes the origin and history of its first legendary silhouette as,

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected."

Continued as:

"Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

After teasing the shoe, a trusted Jordan sleuth, namely @Zsneakerheadz, unveiled the release date and more information about the scheduled Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lucky Green” shoe.

Utilizing the colors of the opposing team's logo throughout the shoe, the pair essentially pays homage to when MJ scored 63 points against the Celtics in the Playoffs. The complete shoe is made using OG materials as stated by the Jordan insider.

The Swoosh, tongue flap, and surrounding overlays are all marked in black on the accessible mock-up. To wrap up the uppers, bold black lace sets are added on top of the tongue flaps, which are accompanied by similar black leather eyestays.

Finalizing the esthetics is the crisp white midsole that is perfectly glued to the lucky green outer sole unit. The entire outsole matches the color of the Nike Air branding above and the paneling along the heel counter and ankle, is covered in green underfoot.

Be ready for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lucky Green” shoe, which is slated for April 2023. With a fixed retail price of $180 for each pair, these three-toned retros will be sold via the online and physical stores of the Swoosh label and its partnering retail chains.

Jordan fans can even register on the brand’s official web page to stay updated on the upcoming AJ1 “Lucky Green” edition.

In related news, Jordan Brand will be dressing its third signature silhouette in similar “Lucky Green” ensemble. This Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” colorway is also scheduled for the following year. Unlike its aforementioned counterpart, this shoe will only be offered in women’s sizes. On April 6, 2023, Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” is planned to go on sale with a price tag of $200.

