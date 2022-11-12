Where to buy Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 “Pale Ivory” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 is making a comeback in the mainstream. After a handful of OG releases and a Supreme partnership, Nike will now concentrate on a few GR debuts in the coming year, including this "Pale Ivory" iteration. In addition to the eponymous ivory tones, the shoe will feature black and white touches.

The upcoming “Pale Ivory” variant of the underrepresented Nike Air Zoom Flight silhouette will make its way into the sneaker market in the summer of 2023. Covered in monotone uppers, these chunky shoes will be offered at a price ranging from $165 to $170 for each pair. Nike and its select retail chains will deliver online and offline marketplaces for the sneakers.

Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 will arrive in “Pale Ivory” colorway with black details all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 Pale Ivory colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Initially introduced in 1995, the Air Zoom Flight 95 garnered Jason Kidd's endorsement. They were the first pair of basketball shoes to have the "Zoom Air" branding. Eric Avar originally created the sneaker, which has a carbon fiber accent. They've been retroed several times in different color schemes.

The Nike Air More Uptempo and several Air Jordan variants that Michael Jordan wore throughout his two championship runs are among the most well-known styles available today. The Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 is a vintage model from this timespan that doesn't get as many editions as it ought to. This has recently started to change in previous months.

We're getting our first views at a "Pale Ivory" color palette of the model while we wait for Drake's makeover of the silouette under his NOCTA lineup and the "All-Star" colorway to enter shops in 2023.

The model's leather top is mostly completely covered in a uniform palette of pale ivory, with black details appearing throughout the leather and mesh structure. The adjacent vamp also receives a deep black tint in addition to the white trim on the stitched Nike Swoosh on the toe tops.

The tongue flap is painted with pale ivory, contrasting with the all-black inner lining and the sail panel along the midfoot, the latter of which has a white Nike Swoosh embroidered near the heel counter. A pair of two-tone pale ivory and black lace sets run up the tongue flap. The "Flight" text is printed in white on a black nylon pull tab located on the spine of the heel counter.

Finalizing the esthetics is a sand-drift and black rubber outer sole unit, which is perfectly combined with a "bug-eye" white foam midsole to match the uppers of these pairs.

Be on the lookout for the next Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 “Pale Ivory” rendition that is expected to arrive sometime during the summer next year. Although the confirmed drop is under wraps, readers can easily buy it from the Nike stores and other retailers following their launch.

