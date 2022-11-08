5 Upcoming Air Jordans Releasing In January 2023

The Air Jordans have built a reputation for releasing new sneakers every year. The sneakers introduced by this label have become a favorite among sneakerheads due to their various colorways and innovative designs.

However, sneakerheads simply cannot get enough of the brand's sneakers and eagerly await new releases almost every month. The label is now set to present new Jordan releases for sneaker lovers in the upcoming year as well.

The top five upcoming Air Jordan sneaker releases in January 2023 are listed below.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "True Blue" and four other sneakers are set to release in the new year.

1. Air Jordan 9 "Olive Concord"

Sneaker enthusiasts who have been huge fans of the AJ 9 "Olive" from 1994 can rejoice as these shoes will be released in a familiar colorway.

The AJ 9 is set to launch in the "Olve Concord" colorway, a separation from the 1994 release. The creative team at the label are ready to bring back retro-inspired sneakers with slight progressive design changes.

The new sneaker version is covered in black and light olive leather overlays with the Jordan label branding on the tongue, midsole and heel. Instead of the original red color palette, the iteration features hints of aqua on the Jordan labels throughout the upper. An all-black rubber sole completes the look.

The pair is set to release on 7 January 2022 for $200 at select stores.

2. Air Jordan 1 High OG "True Blue"

📸 thesolechaserz (IG) January 14th: Air Jordan 1 High OG ‘True Blue’📸 thesolechaserz (IG) January 14th: Air Jordan 1 High OG ‘True Blue’ 👟 📸 thesolechaserz (IG) https://t.co/HKYXSCWaAK

On its 35th anniversary, the AJ 3 "True Blue" is making a reappearance with the Jordan 1 High OG "True Blue" colorway.

The sneakers are constructed with a white leather base upper and feature metallic blue overlays for an additional touch. The ankle collar and heel counter are covered in a gray hue with the label Nike and Jordan wings in metallic blue over them. The design concludes with a gray outsole and white midsole.

The sneakers are scheduled to release on 14 January 2023 for $180 at Nike official retail stores and some select retailers.

3. Air Jordan 5 WMNS "Mars For Her"

The Air Jordan 5 WMNS "Mars For Her" is a Women's-exclusive heater from Jordan Brand for 2023. This fiery colorway will easily switch from your Spring to Summer collection.

Every down-to-Mars sneaker girl will want to stock this Jordan 5. The beaming red upper is made of Tyvek leather. The sneakers feature familiar details on the midsole, lace locks and netting. The midsole has a splash of orange over the layer of the black midsole. The tongue is gray and features the signature black Jumpman on the front. A small number 23 is also stitched in red upon the heel counter for a finishing touch.

The sneakers are set to release on 14 January 2023 for $200 at select stores and the label's official site.

4. Air Jordan 5 "Hornets"

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Air Jordan 5 "Aqua" dropping January 2023, a similar colorway to Chris Paul's "Hornets" PE from 2006 bit.ly/3NYTEO6 Air Jordan 5 "Aqua" dropping January 2023, a similar colorway to Chris Paul's "Hornets" PE from 2006 bit.ly/3NYTEO6 https://t.co/ncKx5RSJN1

As the year draws to a close, sneaker folks look forward to the Jordan Brand's Spring/Summer lineup. Sneakerheads flock to their favorite blogs and sneaker insiders for the most up-to-date information on upcoming releases. The Air Jordan 5 "Hornets" is the highlight of Jumpman's 2023 lineup.

The sneakers are inspired by a Chris Paul Jordan 5 PE and have a black base with clues of aqua on the lace toggle and tongue. The cover version also includes a silver metallic tongue visible on some of the initial Jordan 5 models.

The pair is set apart by canary yellow midsoles and a Jumpman design on the heel. The upper is set on a black and semi-translucent sole to complete the look.

The sneaker is set to launch on 21 January 2023 for $200 at select retailers like eBay, Amazon, and the official Nike site.

5. Air Jordan 2 "Craft"

These sneakers are an example of the Air Jordan 2 Retro High joining the "Craft" pack, which includes AJ 2 Low, AJ 1 and AJ 4.

The design of these kicks is inspired by dessert, sail, muslin, sunset haze and light steel gray. The pair also has white leather upper and sail suede on the side panels.

Additionally, the wings logo on the tongue is highlighted with earth tones. The back of the outsole has a sail colourway, and for the midsole, the color scheme of white sits upon the gray rubber outsole for a finishing touch.

The sneakers are scheduled for release on 26 January 2023 for $170 at Nike's official retail site and some select sneaker stores.

