Top 5 sneakerheads in the NBA right now

The NBA’s shoe game is as alive as ever, thanks to players like PJ Tucker and DeMar DeRozan. who are among the top sneakerheads across sports. Tucker’s repertoire as a sneakerhead went into full swing once the playoffs rolled, and it got amped up in the NBA Finals.

Thanks to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, who revolutionized the shoe industry in the mid-80s, sneaker collecting has become a huge hobby that shoe companies are scrambling to cater to year in and year out.

Some of the biggest sneakerheads are in the NBA

A lot of the players in this era were sneakerheads long before they signed their first contracts with an NBA team. As soon as their first paychecks came in, they almost immediately thought about their shoe game heading into their first professional game.

On that note, here's a look at the top five sneakerheads in the NBA right now:

#5 Chris Paul

Chris Paul (#3)

A surefire Hall-of-Famer when he retires, Chris Paul is also one of the top sneakerheads in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns guard can get just about any shoe he wants in almost as much quantity he desires, owing to his deal as a Jordan brand endorser.

PJ Tucker brags about his shoe collection all the time, but it doesn’t compare to Chris Paul’s. #rockets pic.twitter.com/cO1vrMBnus — Rockets Nation (@RocketsNationCP) March 10, 2019

Paul has an Ultimate Jordan Vault, which houses his entire shoe collection, including his many Jordan I’s, which are among his favorite shoes of all time. Moreover, he has some of the slickest collections of Air Jordan PEs (Player Edition), and he has an incredible amount of them, too.

From the hardwood to the kicks that he owns, CP3 is definitely a legend.

#4 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan (left)

DeMar DeRozan has been a sneakerhead for as long as one can remember. His favorite shoes are Kobes, and he was blessed to carry the legacy of the Black Mamba for Nike back in 2018 when he was tabbed as the torchbearer for the LA Lakers legend’s shoe line.

The next Nike Kobe A.D. sneaker debuted on-court by @demar_derozan. Rumored to be dropping on Kobe Day. 👍 or 👎?

📸: @DrewLeague pic.twitter.com/9oeKjrFmRe — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) August 12, 2018

Though the late Kobe Bryant is no more, DeRozan remains with the shoe company the all-time great helped make famous. DeRozan has Kobes, Jordans, Foamposites and just about every Nike shoe imaginable in his closet. But his all-time favorites are Kobes.

Recently, the All-Star shooting guard challenged sneakerhead king, PJ Tucker, on social media about his collection. The two got into a friendly spat with DeMar DeRozan, seemingly ready to challenge Tucker’s legendary shoe collection.

After signing a three-year, $85 million contract to play for the Chicago Bulls in free agency, DeRozan has the financial ability to take Tucker’s throne in the near future. The only question is whether DeRozan can match the quality of Tucker’s collection.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav