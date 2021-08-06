3 Veterans LA Lakers can still pursue in 2021 NBA Free Agency

The LA Lakers have made a ton of moves before and during 2021 NBA free agency, and have been linked to rumors involving veterans the past few days. They have yet to make a decision on their own free agent, Dennis Schroder, but if they want to keep signing veterans at the minimum, the pickings are getting slimmer by the day.

Nevertheless, there are players who can be signed to one-year deals that would fit within the LA Lakers’ budget and, more importantly, their roster as currently constructed.

As currently projected, the Lakers have the oldest roster in NBA history: pic.twitter.com/yZVaEGfIpE — First Take (@FirstTake) August 4, 2021

Veteran minimum players are the way to go for LA Lakers in 2021 NBA free agency

The LA Lakers have reportedly agreed to several deals that have made them a destination of choice for veterans and a couple of younger players looking to chase a title on budget-friendly contracts. Among those players are Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore and Dwight Howard.

They have a few more available slots to go before training camp opens and these are the veteran players they can try and pursue in free agency:

#3 J.J. Redick

JJ Redick #4 drives against the LA Clippers.

After his deal with the Dallas Mavericks expired, J.J. Redick is now without a home. He’s an unrestricted free agent and can sign with a team of his choosing. Not surprisingly, his name has been attached to Lakers rumors before.

JJ Redick's market isn't going to be huge, but a handful of teams are expected to have interest.



Among those teams are the #Lakers, #Knicks, #76ers, and #Nets, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet.



Championship hopeful teams need elite shooting. Redick can still provide just that. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 24, 2021

As a knockdown shooter at 37-years-old, Redick would fit right in with the LA Lakers. Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis would love nothing more than to pass him the ball after they’re double-team in the post or on a drive to the basket.

He had a down year last season, averaging just 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. But his value as a 3-point shooter remains intact. Redick is a career 41.5 percent shooter from beyond the arc with a 37.1 percent 3-point shooting average last season.

If the LA Lakers are looking to add to their stash of shooters, Redick would be an excellent player to add on a veteran minimum deal.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee