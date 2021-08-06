NBA Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr. to sign 2-year deal with Charlotte Hornets

Kelly Oubre Jr. is moving on from the Golden State Warriors to play for the Charlotte Hornets next season, per recent NBA rumors on Thursday.

The most recent report comes from The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania, who tweeted that the veteran swingman is headed East.

“Free-agent forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has agreed to a two-year deal valued at more than $26 million with the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell The Athletic,” Charania wrote.

The initial report about Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets came from The Athletic’s David Aldridge a few hours earlier, but there was no clear indication then that a deal could be in place.

“Veteran free agent forward Kelly Oubre is in discussions with the Charlotte Hornets, per sources,” Aldridge reported. “There’s no agreement tonight, but talks are ongoing. Could be a good fit with a young, athletic Hornets team. Averaged 15.4 ppg for the Warriors last season.”

As Aldridge noted, Oubre Jr. averaged 15.4 points per game last season for the Golden State Warriors and added 6.0 rebounds in 30.7 minutes of playing time. He’s not a particularly good three-point shooter but is versatile enough to play shooting guard or small forward.

At 6-foot-7, Oubre can guard an opponent’s best wing player while being a threat to score at the other end as well. His size, length and skills make him an excellent addition to the up-and-coming Charlotte Hornets.

NBA Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr. and Lauri Markkanen to the Charlotte Hornets?

Lauri Markkanen #24 on the court against the Brooklyn Nets

Earlier NBA rumors suggested that the Charlotte Hornets were considering giving an offer sheet to the Chicago Bulls’ Lauri Markkanen. It’s unclear whether the Hornets’ potential offer for Markkanen will still be possible with the reported Kelly Oubre Jr. deal.

The Charlotte #Hornets have reportedly emerged with strong interest in signing #Bulls RFA Lauri Markkanen to an offer sheet. #NBA



(via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/ngz9bGHJ71 — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) August 5, 2021

If they can pull off the Markkanen deal, the Charlotte Hornets could have a very solid starting unit featuring LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Markkanen and Mason Plumlee, with Kelly Oubre Jr. coming off the bench. Kelly Oubre Jr. could also start for the Hornets and let Terry Rozier come off the bench.

The Charlotte Hornets would have made it to the playoffs last year if not for injuries to Ball and Hayward. However, they could have a better shot at the postseason next year with a revamped lineup.

Also Read: Top 5 power forwards still available in 2021 NBA Free Agency

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh