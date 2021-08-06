NBA Rumors Roundup: Charlotte Hornets want Lauri Markkanen, LA Lakers among Andre Iguodala's final 3 choices and more - August 5th, 2021

NBA rumors have not stopped on Day 4 of free agency as teams such as the Charlotte Hornets continue to pursue players like Lauri Markkanen who can make a difference.

There are also rumors that shre behind-the-scenes info on how some deals didn’t go down for teams that were looking to add significant players to their roster. Additionally, there are some highly coveted free agents like Andre Iguodala, who is still undecided on his future as well.

With so many NBA rumors running around, let’s take a closer look at some of the significant ones:

NBA Rumors: Charlotte Hornets with potential offer sheet for Lauri Markkanen

The Charlotte Hornets could pry away restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen from the Chicago Bulls, according to recent NBA rumors. The report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is one that specifically focuses on the Markkanen situation.

“The Charlotte Hornets have emerged with strong interest in a potential offer sheet for Chicago restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium,” Charania said in a tweet. “RFAs (restricted free agents) can begin signing sheets Friday.”

After missing the playoffs last season with a loss in the play-in tournament to the Indiana Pacers, the Hornets are revving to enter the postseason outright with a stronger unit next time around. The addition of Markkanen would improve their 3-point shooting and spacing, and give them a versatile player who can put up 20 points every other game.

As far as NBA rumors go, this would be a major acquisition for Charlotte if they can get a deal done to add Markkanen. But the Bulls can match their offer and retain Markkanen so that the Hornets are forced to make their proposal more worthwhile.

NBA Rumors: Andre Iguodala narrows down choices to last 3 teams

Andre Iguodala #28 attempts a shot against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Unrestricted free agent Andre Iguodala is being courted by several teams looking to add experience and veteran savvy to their ball club, per recent NBA rumors. According to Charania, the 37-year-old has three teams in his sights for his next career move.

“I’m told 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has narrowed his playing choices down to the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers,” Charania reported.

“Iguodala would provide either of those three teams a winning presence on the floor as he’s been part of three winning NBA championships with the Warriors Dynasty. iguodala became a free agent when Miami declined his option for the upcoming season. And now Iguodala will take time to decide on his next NBA destination.”

The Nets, Warriors and Lakers are expected to be among the top contenders for the NBA championship next season. While Iguodala's potential presence doesn’t necessarily tip the scales in favor of any of the aforementioned teams, he could prove to be a huge factor in determining the outcome of a crucial game or two in the playoffs.

NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan called off meeting with LA Clippers

DeMar DeRozan #10 drives to the basket.

Among the many NBA rumors on Day 4 of free agency, DeMar DeRozan's meeting with the LA Clippers that was canceled was arguably the most intriguing.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, the Clippers were already on their way to meet DeRozan at his house. However, they received word from his agent, Aaron Goodwin, that he didn’t want to waste their time.

"He called the Clippers out of courtesy and was like, 'You know what, let’s not waste anybody’s time,'” Haynes said. “'Out of respect for you guys, let’s cancel this meeting. He’s going to go elsewhere.'”

NBA rumors from all around have linked DeRozan to several teams, including the Clippers and Lakers, but the Chicago Bulls reportedly won out in the end.

