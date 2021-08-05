Top 5 power forwards still available in 2021 NBA Free Agency

It’s Day 4 of the 2021 NBA free agency and there are fewer players available for the picking than ever. Nevertheless, there are teams who are looking to add to their stash of big men with a player who can help them grab a couple more rebounds, make defensive plays or hit a few three-pointers.

After the first three days of the 2021 NBA Free Agency, the top power forwards in the market this summer such as John Collins, Nicolas Batum, Doug McDermott and Nemanja Bjelica are gone. They’ve all been gobbled up already, but there are still some players who can make a difference for a team.

The No. 1 and 2 players on this list certainly qualify as game-changers and top-of-the-line power forwards, as you’ll see later on. With that said, let’s take a look at the top five power forwards still unsigned on Day 4 of the 2021 NBA free agency:

#5 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #2 drives to the basket.

One of the top remaining power forwards in the 2021 NBA free agency is the Portland Trail Blazers’ Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Playing in only 11 games last season, Hollis-Jefferson averaged just 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.7 minutes an outing. However, in the 2019-20 campaign for the Toronto Raptors, he put up 7.0 points and grabbed 4.7 boards a night as an 18.7-minutes-a-night contributor.

The six-year veteran doesn’t have the shooting that some forwards have, but he is an energetic player who can change the course of a ball game with his presence. He plays tough defense and could be a defensive stopper for title-contending teams that need a player who can guard the best wing players in the game.

#4 JaKarr Sampson

JaKarr Sampson #14 takes a shot around Ben McLemore #7.

If not for his limited offensive abilities, JaKarr Sampson would be a much more coveted power forward in the 2021 NBA free agency. He’s athletic and can play center in small ball lineups even at just 6-foot-7.

A team won’t have to break the bank to secure his services, and the Indiana Pacers free agent is a good player to have on the bench to provide hustle and energy. In only 10.9 minutes per game, Sampson averaged 4.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.

