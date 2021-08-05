NBA Rumors Roundup: Kemba Walker will sign with New York Knicks after buyout, Spencer Dinwiddie headed to Washington Wizards and more - August 4th, 2021

NBA rumors weren’t as plentiful on Day 3 of 2021 free agency, but the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards made the headlines. With several players reportedly taken off the board during the first two days of free agency, there wasn’t as much movement on the third day.

Nevertheless, NBA rumors dominated the league landscape even as Summer League play continued and is on its second day. With stars, starters and key role players rumored to be switching teams, fans are trying to keep abreast of major changes to their favorite clubs.

Here are some of the noteworthy ones:

NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker to play for the New York Knicks after buyout with Oklahoma City Thunder

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Kemba Walker have reportedly agreed to a contract buyout, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker has agreed to a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and upon clearing waivers, plans to sign with the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

“OKC’s Sam Presti and Walker’s agents at Excel Sports, Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips, worked through buyout on the two years, $74M left on Walker’s contract in recent days,” Wojnarowski said in a follow-up tweet. “Walker gets a dream homecoming to Madison Square Garden to further solidify New York’s backcourt.”

NBA rumors of Walker being bought out or traded started almost as soon as he arrived in OKC in a trade with the Boston Celtics in June. Joining the Knicks would be a homecoming for the New York native, who played at Rice High School.

Walker later played for the University of Connecticut, where he is considered one of the greatest players in Huskies history after leading them to their third NCAA championship.

“He can now slide into New York's roughly $10 million in remaining salary-cap space, per ESPN's Bobby Marks,” wrote ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

NBA Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie to join Washington Wizards in sign-and-trade deal

Spencer Dinwiddie #26 drives to the basket on Anthony Davis #3

The Washington Wizards have agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie, according to NBA rumors courtesy of The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania. Charania says that the deal is for a reported three years, $62 million contract.

But the deal is more complicated than it seems as this has now become part of a larger deal involving the Russell Westbrook trade that went down prior to last Thursday’s NBA draft. That deal now includes the Nets, Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.

“Washington is sending Chandler Hutchinson and a 2022 second-round pick to San Antonio as part of a multi-team deal in the Spencer Dinwiddie sign-and-trade, sources tell ESPN. Brooklyn gets a 2024 second and a 2025 pick swap from Wizards,” Wojnarowski said in a tweet.

Based on NBA rumors surrounding this deal, ESPN’s salary cap expert Bobby Marks broke down which players were headed to which team.

Here is what the 5 teamer looks like



To WASH

Kuzma

KCP

Harrell

Dinwiddie

A. Holiday

Rights to I. Todd (#31)



To LAL

Westbook



To BKN

2024 2nd

2025 2nd (right to swap with GSW or WAS)

$11.5M Trade Exception



To IND

Rights to I. Jackson (#22)



To SAS

C. Hutchison

2022 2nd (WAS) — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 4, 2021

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo stays with Miami Heat

Victor Oladipo #7 puts up a jump shot over Isaac Bonga #17

Two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo has reportedly agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum contract to remain with the Miami Heat, per NBA rumors from ESPN’s sources.

The free agent guard injured his right quadriceps tendon during the 2020-21 season, ending his first campaign with the Heat after only four games.

ESPN’s sources also added that he will rehab the injury through the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

Oladipo accepting minimum (sensible move by him so Miami keeps his Bird rights off major surgery) keeps Heat 7-8 M below 143 M hard tax under which they must operate all season. They're close to luxury tax, which is 6 M below hard cap. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 4, 2021

According to further NBA rumors from The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, some folks from Oladipo’s camp believe he’ll be back as soon as December.

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors trade Eric Paschall for second-round pick

Eric Paschall #7 dribbles the ball upcourt

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly made a deal to send Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz for a future second-round pick, per Wojnarowski’s NBA rumors tweet.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater further explained what the Warriors were receiving in the deal—a 2026 second rounder from the Memphis Grizzlies, which is top-42 protected from the Utah Jazz.

Also based on Slater’s NBA rumors tweet, Paschall wanted to play alongside his childhood friend Donovan Mitchell. Additionally, the move gives the Warriors a much-needed roster spot for future acquisitions.

