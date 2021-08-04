LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Carmelo Anthony teams up with LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker re-signs and more - August 3rd, 2021

LA Lakers rumors dominated Day 2 of NBA free agency, with Carmelo Anthony reportedly their biggest catch. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony has agreed to a deal to play for the Purple and Gold next season.

“Free-agent forward Carmelo Anthony agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Anthony's manager, Bay Frazier, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski,” wrote Wojnarowski’s ESPN colleague Dave McMenamin.

“The deal -- one of several made by the Lakers on Tuesday -- is for one season, according to Frazier. Anthony's agent, Aaron Mintz of CAA Sports, completed the agreement with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka on Tuesday.”

Anthony confirmed the report on Twitter with a graphic that shows the Lakers logo inserted into his nickname.

The 18-year veteran going to the LA Lakers represents his best chance to win a championship. He will be surrounded by all-time great players like himself at almost every turn. Aside from banana boat buddy LeBron James (a four-time MVP), Anthony will be playing with 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook and eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis.

Melo will bolster the bench’s scoring as the 10-time All-Star averaged 13.4 points a game last season for the Portland Trail Blazers. The LA Lakers can also utilize him as a starter at power forward, with Davis playing center and James in his usual small forward spot.

LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn add punch to bench squad

Talen Horton-Tucker #5 dunks in front of Cameron Oliver #23.

Aside from Anthony, LA Lakers rumors suggest that they have added youth to their lineup. Deals include the reported re-signing of Talen Horton-Tucker, as well as the additions of Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk and Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn.

“Restricted free agent Talen Horton-Tucker has agreed to a three-year, $32 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agents Klutch Sports, CEO Rich Paul and Lucas Newton tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski said in a tweet.

Based on the re-signing of Horton-Tucker and the deal he has reportedly agreed to, it looks like the LA Lakers had to choose him over Alex Caruso because of financial reasons. Caruso is a fan-favorite with a more polished game, but Horton-Tucker’s upside is tremendous.

Only 20 years old, THT could be an excellent two-way player down the line. But he has to improve his shooting if he wants to stay on the court longer. Horton-Tucker averaged 9.0 points on 45.8 percent shooting from the field but only 28.2 percent from 3-point range.

Malik Monk #1 drives to the basket against Markus Howard #00.

Next up is Monk, who came off the bench to score a career-high 11.7 points a night for the Charlotte Hornets last season. According to recent LA Lakers rumors from Wojnarowski, the 22-year-old is headed to the Lakers after agreeing to a deal on Tuesday.

Monk also made a career-best 40.1 percent from 3-point territory, making him an excellent target for Westbrook and James, who love to drive and kick out to open shooters.

His deal is supposedly for the veteran minimum, which is a coup for LA Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka. Monk could have commanded at least the mid-level taxpayer exception or more, but he decided to take a paycut for the chance to win a title in the City of Angels.

Kendrick Nunn #25 dunks on Bobby Portis #9.

Last but not the least of the LA Lakers rumors, Kendrick Nunn reportedly agreed to a two-year deal at $10 million, per The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania. The deal will supposedly use the Lakers’ taxpayer mid-level exception to get him.

Nunn's deal has a player option in Year 2. He turned down more money with the Knicks and other teams to join the Lakers. https://t.co/rQbY7PI0XJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Nunn’s deal includes a player option, says Wojnarowski. The 26-year-old averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Miami Heat last season. He will play directly behind Russell Westbrook as the LA Lakers’ backup point guard.

Nunn shot 38.1 percent from 3-point range, giving the LA Lakers a different look when he comes in to give Westbrook a breather. With James and Davis in the frontcourt, he should be a very good floor spacer for the Lakers even if he plays alongside Westbrook in a small-ball lineup.

Also Read: 2021 NBA Free Agency: 5 most surprising moves from opening day

Edited by Sai Krishna