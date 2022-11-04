Where to buy Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh’s key player Jordan Brand is all set to introduce an all-new colorway in its timeless Air Jordan 1 silhouette that will make its debut next year. The high-top variant of the first signature shoe will arrive in “True Blue” makeup with blue and gray overlays.

The upcoming “True Blue” colorway of Nike’s Air Jordan 1 High is set to arrive on January 14, 2023. These high-tops will be marked with a price tag of $180 for each pair. Jordanheads will be able to purchase them from the e-commerce website of Nike.

Suppose you miss them on the shoe label's website. In that case, you can also check out other retailers, such as Dick's, Finish Line, JD Sports US, Foot Locker, Champs, Snipes US, Nordstrom, YCMC, DTLR, Extra Butter, Sheikh, Social Status, Feature, and A Ma Maniere, as they are also expected to offer these exclusive pairs.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Retro High shoes will arrive in “True Blue” colorway dressed in elephant-like gray and white

Here's a detailed look at the toe boxes of the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High True Blue shoes (Image via Instagram/@knowingkicks)

Jordan Brand's collection of iconic silhouettes has a penchant for imitating one another's color palettes. In 2023, when the Air Jordan 3 will celebrate its 35th birthday, the popular Air Jordan 1 will pay tribute to the iconic silhouette by sporting two of its most enduring colorways, namely "White Cement" and "True Blue." The latter colorway originally caught our attention last month, and now, owing to these recently discovered on-foot photos, we have an even more thorough understanding of the kicks.

NBA legend’s shoe label described its first signature silhouette on its official web page as:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Take a closer look at the branding accents of the shoe (Image via Instagram/@knowingkicks)

The new retro Air Jordan 1 variant features a deep blue tint with a combination of gray and white, similar to a low-top version of Michael Jordan's first signature shoe. Everything from the signature swooshes to the leather reinforcements along the tongue flap and toe box, as well as the "Air Jordan" marking on the lateral ankle flap, are animated by the shoe's name, which presumably pays homage to the Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" from 1988.

Last but not least, the new model sports a subdued sole unit, with the frequently replicated outer sole unit below sporting an elephant-like gray.

Save the date for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “True Blue” iteration that is slated for January next year. With a selling price tag of $180 for each pair, these footwear pieces will be delivered via the online stores of Nike and its partnering retail vendors.

You can even sign up for the brand’s web page to stay updated with the launch of the aforementioned shoes.

