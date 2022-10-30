Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Low True Blue shoes? Price and more details explored 

As 2022 is coming to a close, Michael Jordan's shoe brand is preparing for the following year with a brand new Air Jordan 1 Low "True Blue" colorway. These muted tone pairs will feature true blue and cement gray leather elements.

This new variant of the Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette is expected to hit the footwear market sometime around the summer of 2023. These two-toned AJ1s will be available for purchase in different sizing options, including adult and grade school variants.

While the former will sell for $110, the latter will be dropped with a price tag of $90 per pair. Buyers can easily purchase them from the online and physical stores of Nike and its affiliated retail outlets.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low will arrive in “True Blue” colorway with cement gray and blue leather overlays

Take a closer look at the Air Jordan 1 Low True Blue shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since making its debut in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low has worn a variety of remarkable color combinations.

In the previous months, the sneaker community had already embraced “Sport Spice,” "Unity," “Chocolate Brown/Violet,” and “UNC” colorways, alongside the Eastside Golf collaborative sneaker design. For the coming year, the shoe will be dressed in a “True Blue” outfit.

Jordan Brand’s official website mentions the story of the legendary first signature shoe:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected."

The story on the website continues:

"Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture, and the game's creative potential.”

The silhouette, which is made of leather, as usual, is given a minimal makeover in true blue, cement gray, and white. The mudguards, eyestays, collar areas, and heel counters are all fashioned from true blue leather, while the toe box and mid-foot panel are accented with white.

Here's a detailed look at the heel counter and toe box of the impending sneakers (Image via Nike)

Here, the gray tongue flap is adorned with a tonal blue lace set that ends just under the embroidered Jumpman emblem that joins the true blue side. The Nike Swoosh around the mid-foot area and the mesh sockliner both feature additional cement gray accents, but the surrounding insole is true blue. These are embellished with pristine white Jumpman logos.

The Air Jordan Wings emblem is sewn on the heel in white, piercing through the blue leather for the decorative element of branding.

Finalizing the esthetics is a crisp white AJ 1 midsole, which is glued to a cement gray rubber outer sole unit to complete the style.

In the summer of 2023, the Air Jordan 1 Low True Blue is anticipated to go on sale at Nike and a few Jordan Brand stores both online and offline. Men's sizes will sell for $110, whereas GS sets will also be available for $90.

Jordan heads can also sign up on Nike’s official website to receive quick updates and release info on this upcoming launch.

Poll : 0 votes