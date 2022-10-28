Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Unity? Price, release date, and more explored

Michael Jordan's eponymous signature shoe line under the Beaverton sportswear giant Nike is approaching close to its 40th anniversary. Air Jordan 1, the brand and sneakerheads' favorite silhouette from Air Jordan's signature line, is now available in the Unity colorway.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Unity silhouette celebrates unity between people. The swoosh label has not announced an official release date for the sneakers. But according to Hypebeast, the pair will be available in the coming months on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers.

More information on the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Unity sneakers, which celebrate the themes of human unity

The Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker has become a staple of NBA legend Michael Jordan's namesake label. The label received a lot of attention in 2022 as a result of its new colorways and high-end collaborations.

Basketball culture and its intersection with fashion can be traced back to the creation of the Air Jordan 1 label, when Hall of Famer Michael Jordan collaborated with the swoosh label.

The iconic partnership between the two labels vehemently promoted the Air Jordan line, leading to its current pop-culture relevance. The story of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette, as mentioned in the official website, reads:

“Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.”

In today's fashion world, any label must walk the talk, especially when it comes to the core values they represent. The swoosh and Jordan brands frequently use themes like equality as a differentiator in their products. And as a part of the same, the Jordan brand has designed its iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette in a Unity colorway to represent a positive change in society.

The pair has one-of-a-kind detailing, such as the use of a unique material composition and thematic graphics. The light purple, also known as lilac, is carried through the overlays of the silhouette, which are made of rough suede materials, while the mudguards, heels, and lacing system are covered in lavender overlays.

The corduroy material, which is affixed over the tongue and ankle collars, also has a tonal hue. Off-white hits over the leather base panel at the midfoot, lace, and midsoles add another color to the mix. The sneakers' vamp features wordings like "Equality," "Unity," and "Because One Day This Day Will Be Our Everyday," as well as sun and flower doodles in golden yellow.

A similar yellow is used over the heels, with embroidered flower graphics and Jumpman logos on the tongues and sockliners.

Nike has not yet announced an official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low Unity sneakers, but they are expected to be available through Nike SNKRS and select retailers in the coming months

