5 best Air Jordan 1 colorways of 2022

Michael Jordan entered the sneaker business back in 1985, and Air Jordan 1 was the first silhouette introduced by him. The shoe, designed by iconic designer Peter Moore, soon became the most popular shoe across the industry and beyond.

Although Michael's fame greatly contributed to the success of the shoe design, Air Jordan 1 found its own unique place in the fashion scene. The origin and story of Air Jordan 1 shoe on Jordan brand’s website says:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture, and the game's creative potential.”

Ever since its inception, Jordan Brand has introduced various new colorways of the legendary shoe every year, alongside revisiting its previous launches time and again. In 2022, we have already witnessed numerous releases of low, mid, and high-top styles of AJ1.

If you're a Jordan fan, then we've put together a list of some of the top Air Jordan 1 releases of 2022 for you, along with information about their prices and other details.

Five popular Air Jordan 1 releases of 2022

1) Air Jordan 1 Low “Black and Smoke Grey”

The “Black and Smoke Grey” colorway of AJ1 Low was dropped on August 26. With a price tag of $140, these low-tops were sold via Nike’s SNKRS app and its select retail shops.

The description of Black and Smoke Grey on the SNKRS app reads:

“Call it an 'unfinished' masterpiece. This crafted take on the AJ1 Low is all about exposed and frayed edges, bringing a deconstructed aesthetic to your favorite kicks. Durable textile throughout and a debossed perf pattern on the toe elevate the look while a utilitarian Black and Smoke Grey colorway sets the tone for any 'fit. The finishing touch? Ultra-comfortable Air cushioning, keeping you happy on your feet for the journey ahead.”

A colorway evocative of the previously issued "Shadow" color scheme debuted on the Air Jordan 1 Low "Black and Smoke Grey" edition earlier this year.

The model is equipped with ballistic nylon and leather and is covered in layers of canvas in black, fire red, and dark smoke. For a fragmented appearance, padding that is partially visible is utilized on the toe boxes, eyelets, and heel counters. Nike Checks and sockliners are featured on the design yet again.

Other characteristics include the iconic Air Jordan Wings emblem and red labeling on the tongues. Finalizing the esthetics are off-white midsoles that are combined with black outer sole units to match the rest.

2) Air Jordan 1 Low “Sherpa Fleece”

On April 15, Nike and a few other retail merchants offered the Air Jordan 1 Low "Sherpa Fleece" shoes. These pairs were priced at $110 for each pair.

The top of this variant of the Air Jordan 1 Low is neutral and monochrome. The sneakers are totally covered in suede and filled with white sherpa fleece, which can be seen peeking through the laces and wrapping around the ankle line. The Nike Swoosh contrasts by being tone grey. The iconic Air Jordan wings are sewn on the heel counters, and a hangtag that matches the silhouette completes the design.

3) Air Jordan 1 High “Starfish”

After many deferrals, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Starfish is now formally set to go on sale on October 27. They will be sold by Nike’s SNKRS app and a few Jordan Brand retailers across the world, both in-store and online.

Prices will vary depending upon the different sizes. While adult sizes are priced at $170, pre-school and toddler sizes will be offered for $80 and $60 respectively.

As part of Jordan Brand's Fall 2022 Retro Footwear Lineup, a women's-only Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG is scheduled for release later this October. The "Starfish" variant of this pair features shades of white, sail, starfish, and cacao brown. The pair features an all-leather upper with orange toppings and white underlays, evoking the now-iconic "Shattered Backboard" concept.

The collar and the "Wings" logo are both brown, giving the design a richer tone. The finishing touches include an orange outer sole unit glued to the sail midsole.

4) Air Jordan 1 High “Stage Haze”

The “Stage Haze” rendition of AJ1 High silhouette debuted on July 2. These pairs were offered in adult and grade school sizes. While the former was priced at $170, the latter was sold for $130 per pair. They were launched on Nike’s SNKRS app and via online locations of affiliated Jordan Brand retailers.

This Air Jordan 1 is a classic combination of white, black, and gray fog, with a hint of bleached coral on the Nike Air on the tongue label and insole. The cracked black leather, gray suede, and white leather, on the other hand, perform a relatively useless role behind the tint of pale pink.

5) Air Jordan 1 High "Visionaire"

On June 11, Nike and a few Jordan Brand stores launched the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Visionaire” online and in-store. The sneakers were dropped in full family sizes.

While the men’s and grade school variants were offered for $170 and $130, the pre school and toddler sizes were priced for $80 and $60 respectively.

The top is primarily constructed with leather, featuring touches of white, volt, and black noticeable throughout. The volt leather that is visible on the toebox and midfoot panel enters amongst the white underlay and wraps around the mudguard, eyestays, heel counters, and collar overlays.

Black lace loops and volt tongue tags, together with meshed tongue flaps that feature a sail finish, make it perfect. The Nike Swoosh, the Jordan Wings emblem, and the collar all feature additional black accents. The Volt touches resurface on the insoles, which is accented by the black “Nike Air” emblem.

Rounding out the appearance is the sail midsole with a black rubber outer sole unit.

The aforementioned variants are only a few of the many colorways of the AJ1 silhouette that debuted this year. Those looking for these footwear pieces can check with resellers like StockX, GOAT, and Ebay.

It’s important to note that these resellers will offer these pairs in varying price ranges.

