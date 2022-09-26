Where to buy Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Olive” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Travis Scott's collaboration with Jordan Brand continues with another take on the iconic Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette in the "Olive" colorway. The women's shoes, which will be released in Spring 2023, feature premium overlays in classic black and white colors.

The recently teased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" edition is expected to release in the coming months. Nike's online stores, as well as other partnering retail chains, will sell these highly sought-after sneaker designs.

However, the exact release date of these pairs is unknown. The shoes will cost $150 for a women's pair. Pre-school and toddler sizes will also be available for $60 and $50, respectively.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Olive” shoes will be released in black and white suede panels

Take a closer look at the Air Jordan 1 Low Olive shoe (Image via Instagram/@die_sel666)

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand will return in 2023, with a "Black Phantom" variant set to release during the holiday season. Despite the fact that the "Reverse Mocha" Lows were made available for both children and adults, previous Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collaborations were only available in men's sizes.

However, the focus for Spring 2023 will be on women (yes, you read that right), with Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG being released in a new colorway designed specifically for women.

The upcoming sneaker features black suede leather foundations with off-white leather reinforcements. The color palette of "Sail/University Red/Black/Medium Olive" pervades the entire shoe design. The superior black suede toe tops here are finished with radially aligned perforations, which improves breathability significantly.

The eponymous Olive hits are prominently featured in the laterals' characteristic Swooshes as well as complimenting lace loops.

The back of the shoe features ivory white heel tabs with red Scott's Cactus Jack markings. While one shoe features Cactus Jack embroidery, the other features Nike Air branding accents. The swoosh label’s branding tags can also be seen on the tongue flaps.

The tongues and toes are both made of sheeny black suede elements labeled towards the neck. The bold black inner linings appear to complete the interiors of these low-tops. The off-white midsoles, which are perfectly glued to the striking olive rubber outer sole units to elevate the sneakers, round out the footwear pieces.

Don't forget to pick up these upcoming shoes," which is set to release in the spring of 2023. While the women's shoe will cost $150 per pair, the pre-school and toddler sizes will cost $60 and $50, respectively. Following their release, these shoes will be available on swoosh's online store, as well as a few other retail partners.

