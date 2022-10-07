Where to buy Air Jordan 6 “Toro” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The list of 2023 sneaker releases from Jordan Brand is compiled, and as of now, the launch of two new iterations of Air Jordan 6 is slated.

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that the "Cool Grey" colorway is set to arrive in 2023. Recent reports from sneaker insiders further disclosed that a "Toro" variant of the silhouette will also show up next year.

The limited edition “Toro” variant of Air Jordan 6 shoe will supposedly arrive on June 24, 2023. This Raging Bulls-inspired pair will be offered in a wide range of sizes, including men’s, grade-school, pre-school, and toddler/infant. While the first two are marked at $200 and $150, the other two sizes will be sold for $80 and $60, respectively.

Jordan fans can easily avail them from the Nike’s SNKRS app as well as a few other partner retail chains following the launch of these sneakers.

Nike’s Air Jordan 6 “Toro” edition will arrive in bold red suede overlays

For those who don’t know, Michael Jordan’s German sportscar is credited with being the inspiration for the AJ6 silhouette. With details like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole, and a visible air unit, this shoe was first introduced in 1991.

The silhouette, conceived by renowned shoe designer Tinker Hatfield, received early support from a number of well-known figures in pop culture. Ever since its inception, the shoe has undergone a lot of revamps every year.

The origin and story of Air Jordan 6 on the Jordan brand’s website reads:

“During the 1990-91 season, in the face of a cool adversity from their long-standing Detroit rivals, the Bulls stayed strong to advance to The Finals for the first time ever. There, Jordan's mid-air elegance was put on full display. And it was while wearing a pair of Air Jordan VIs that Michael Jordan claimed his first championship title.”

This time around, the Air Jordan 6 Retro features a new interpretation of the classic "Raging Bulls" theme. The Air Jordan 5 DMP, which debuted in 2009, offered two fresh variants of MJ's fifth signature shoe, which drew inspiration from the iconic Chicago Bulls emblem and the team’s color scheme.

Soon, this motif resurfaced on an Air Jordan 4, although the pair were referred to as "Toros" instead of "Raging Bulls." A similar "Toro" theme will reappear for Summer 2023 to make its debut with the Air Jordan 6.

The Air Jordan 6 Retro "Toro" comes in varsity red and black, featuring a full suede upper that is all red. The logo and embellishments maintain the red color scheme throughout, while the tongue, lining, and back heel tab of the outer all done in black. The midsole are lined with more crimson with a touch of white.

Finishing off the sneaker design is a bold black rubber outer sole unit with frosty translucent touches that serves as a base for everything else.

Keep a watchful eye out for the future Air Jordan 6 “Toro” colorway that will be dropped in the summer of 2023. In full-family sizes, these bold red footwear pieces will be sold by the SNKRS app and other select sellers. The prices can vary from $60 to $200 per pair, based on the size you pick.

