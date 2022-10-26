Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Sport Spice? Price and more explored

The Air Jordan brand, founded by Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the Jordan brand is reintroducing its first-ever signature silhouette, Air Jordan 1, in Sport Spice.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Sport Spice silhouette will be available exclusively in women's sizes as the Fall Winter 2022 season sets in. The swoosh label has yet to announce an official release date. However, according to Hypebeast, the pair will be available through Nike SNKRS and select retailers in the coming Fall months.

More information on the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Sport Spice sneakers in women's sizes with Shattered Backboard vibes

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Sport Spice sneakers in women’s exclusive sizes provide Shattered Backboard vibes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 Low has proven to be an important offering for the label from its inception to the present, particularly in 2022. The classic silhouette has received a lot of attention, thanks to new looks, GRs, and collaborations. The silhouette will be released in an orange-covered "starfish" makeover in a high-top version on October 27, 2022, followed by another fall-ready orange colorway in a low-cut shortly after.

Basketball culture and hoop can be traced back to the time when NBA legend and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan signed a deal with the swoosh label. The NBA legend introduced an amalgamation of the fashion and basketball world during his ascension to the top players. Despite adversity, the legend had a highly acclaimed career while also bringing the iconic Air Jordan line to life.

The official site introduces the story of Air Jordan 1 silhouette as:

“Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.”

小言 @ko_go_to Perfect for the fall season, Jordan Brand reveals an upcoming women’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Sport Spice” colorway.＞＞



Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS “Sport Spice”

Color: Sport Spice/Black-Coconut Milk

Style Code: DV1299-800

Release Date: 2022

The "Sport Spice" sneakers are inspired by the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Shattered Backboard 3.0 sneakers and are covered in black, off-white, and bright orange throughout.

The upper is entirely made of leather, with black accents on the laces, tongues, heel-printed wings, and basketball logo. The black leather underlays contrast with the orange leather overlays on Nike swooshes, heel counters, toe boxes, lacing area, and swooshes.

The Nike Swoosh appears on the lateral and medial sides, with basketball-like textures made of soft pebble grain leather. A new color is introduced, with creamy white accenting the Jumpman branding on the tongue and outlining the swoosh logos.

The upcoming sneaker, like the Shattered Backboard 3.0, has a creamy off-white air midsole and orange rubber outsoles. The overall appearance of the sneaker is extremely retro.

An official release information for the sneaker hasn't been announced by Nike yet, however, the silhouette is expected to be released in the coming months at a retail price of $120 via Nike SNKRS and select retailers.

